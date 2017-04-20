People Are So Emotional Over This Guy Keeping His Wife Company While She Is Isolated For Cancer Treatment
"This is seriously the sweetest thing ever."
This is Mackenna Newman. She's a 17-year-old from California.
And these are her parents, Marci and Jon.
On Friday, the teen posted a photo of just this. "I just thought it was sweet because they are so in love," she said.
People had so many feelings. "No no no," this person said.
A lot of people turned to emojis.
"This is the cutest thing ever, I can't."
And the sweetest.
