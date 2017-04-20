People Are So Emotional Over This Guy Keeping His Wife Company While She Is Isolated For Cancer Treatment

BuzzFeed News

"This is seriously the sweetest thing ever."

Posted on April 20, 2017, at 11:40 a.m. ET

This is Mackenna Newman. She's a 17-year-old from California.

And these are her parents, Marci and Jon.

The teen's mom, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in October, had to be isolated during her radiation treatment last week.

Mackenna told BuzzFeed News that her dad was outside of her mom's room "the entire time."
The teen's mom, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in October, had to be isolated during her radiation treatment last week.

Mackenna told BuzzFeed News that her dad was outside of her mom's room "the entire time."

On Friday, the teen posted a photo of just this. "I just thought it was sweet because they are so in love," she said.

My mom has to stay in her room in isolation for her cancer radiation so my dad set up a desk at her door to keep he…
kenna @mackenna_newman

My mom has to stay in her room in isolation for her cancer radiation so my dad set up a desk at her door to keep he… https://t.co/L3mqsEZiv8

People had so many feelings. "No no no," this person said.

No no no
Carmen @carmencorrdova

No no no https://t.co/wXnEfMji5w

A lot of people turned to emojis.

😢❤️
pia alissa edusada @pialissa

😢❤️ https://t.co/7HX4CaF2qS

😩😩
sweetheart @sytoosaucy

😩😩 https://t.co/DcSiIEPLgW

"This is the cutest thing ever, I can't."

this is the cutest thing ever, i can't
Aileen Pimentel @AileenPimentel3

this is the cutest thing ever, i can't https://t.co/jB34vXQj0K

And the sweetest.

This is seriously the sweetest thing ever💞
Audrey Houseman @audreyy225

This is seriously the sweetest thing ever💞 https://t.co/AVum4ikGCj

"The amount of love I've received is crazy and I didn't expect any of it, but I'm so grateful," the teen said.

The gesture everyone is applauding isn't uncommon for the husband.

"Jon goes to every doctor's appointment, every blood test, every surgery, every radiation," Mackenna's mom told BuzzFeed News. "And, as you can see, if he can't be by my side he is as close as he can get!"

