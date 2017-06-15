BuzzFeed News

It's The GIF's 30th Birthday And Here Are 25 Great GIFs To Celebrate

HBD!

By Remy Smidt

Posted on June 15, 2017, at 5:50 p.m. ET

The GIF turned the big 3-0 on Thursday!!!! Here are 25 great GIFs to ~celebrate.~

Anthony Antonellis/GIPHY / Via giphy.com

1.

Apparently the GIF turns 30 today. To celebrate, here is one of my all-time favorite GIFs ever:
Jenna Mullins @JBomb11

Apparently the GIF turns 30 today. To celebrate, here is one of my all-time favorite GIFs ever:

2.

Today, the GIF turns 30. Here's my favorite GIF of all time and also my constant state of being. #HappyBirthdayGIF… https://t.co/gPqH8RsKgk
Jasmyn Lawson @JasmynBeKnowing

Today, the GIF turns 30. Here's my favorite GIF of all time and also my constant state of being. #HappyBirthdayGIF… https://t.co/gPqH8RsKgk

3.

The anniversary of the greatest internet phenomenon ever. Time to celebrate! #HappyBirthdayGIF
Braden Graham @TheBradenGraham

The anniversary of the greatest internet phenomenon ever. Time to celebrate! #HappyBirthdayGIF

4.

@GIPHY When you're asked to choose just one of your favorite gifs. #HappyBirthdayGif
Terri Ciccone @TerriCiccone

@GIPHY When you're asked to choose just one of your favorite gifs. #HappyBirthdayGif

5.

@filmiliarface Gifs just make things better
🖤Her Ladyship🖤 @ImmortalAmazon

@filmiliarface Gifs just make things better

6.

@GIPHY Forever the best GIF
Sarah K Ericson @sarerics

@GIPHY Forever the best GIF

7.

.@GIPHY
Razor Ramon @HW_TRK

.@GIPHY

8.

@GIPHY #HappyBirthdayGif 🎉@GIPHY this is my favorite.
Kristi Harris @xenateach

@GIPHY #HappyBirthdayGif 🎉@GIPHY this is my favorite.

9.

@GIPHY Prayers up for a wonderful birthday!
Amma Marfo @ammamarfo

@GIPHY Prayers up for a wonderful birthday!

10.

@GIPHY
Kitty Shcherbatskaya @NYCSubwayQueen

@GIPHY

11.

@GIPHY I have so many!!! Can you pick a favorite child? No! Gifs ARE that important!
BooBooPennersⓋ🐾 @BooBooPenners

@GIPHY I have so many!!! Can you pick a favorite child? No! Gifs ARE that important!

12.

@GIPHY Truly one of the great GIFs. Happy 30th, Graphic Interchange Format.
Rob Runyeon @funyeons

@GIPHY Truly one of the great GIFs. Happy 30th, Graphic Interchange Format.

13.

@GIPHY
Holly Fiorello @HollyFiorello

@GIPHY

14.

Happy birthday to the GIF! One of my favorite new things about the form is @GIPHY's collabs with artists @giphyarts… https://t.co/UiBgCiC8Gq
Eva Recinos @eva_recinos

Happy birthday to the GIF! One of my favorite new things about the form is @GIPHY's collabs with artists @giphyarts… https://t.co/UiBgCiC8Gq

15.

The GIF is 30 today &amp; looking gooooood! #HappyBirthdayGIF @GIPHY
Jessssssss @jessgilliam

The GIF is 30 today &amp; looking gooooood! #HappyBirthdayGIF @GIPHY

16.

@GIPHY This is my favorite gif that I love spamming in Discord #HappyBirthdayGIF
terminatorX2 🌐 @tweetinatorX2

@GIPHY This is my favorite gif that I love spamming in Discord #HappyBirthdayGIF

17.

@GIPHY #HappyBirthdayGIF! We were born the same year! 🙋🏽🎉🍾 Here's my fav GIF. May we all be as badass as Peggy Ols… https://t.co/chA4O1H214
isis madrid @mellamoisis

@GIPHY #HappyBirthdayGIF! We were born the same year! 🙋🏽🎉🍾 Here's my fav GIF. May we all be as badass as Peggy Ols… https://t.co/chA4O1H214

18.

In honor of the gif's 30th birthday let me share one of my personal favorites of all time
Lincoln @BathGod_

In honor of the gif's 30th birthday let me share one of my personal favorites of all time

19.

@GIPHY #HappyBirthdayGIF
Rebecca Franko @fluffy_sweets

@GIPHY #HappyBirthdayGIF

20.

Happy birthday to the GIF and @sofianako. 🍰
Jimmy Larkin⚡️ @jimmylarkinsdad

Happy birthday to the GIF and @sofianako. 🍰

21.

Hands down my favorite ever. #HappyBirthdayGIF
Michael Massar @Deadhed1980

Hands down my favorite ever. #HappyBirthdayGIF

22.

Hoy los GIF cumplen 30 años, pero qué gran día #HappyBirthdayGIF
Tomles @Tomles

Hoy los GIF cumplen 30 años, pero qué gran día #HappyBirthdayGIF

23.

@GIPHY #HappyBirthdayGIF I gotta go with a classic...
Judge You Harshly™ @JudgeYouHarshly

@GIPHY #HappyBirthdayGIF I gotta go with a classic...

24.

GIFs are 30 years old today! #HappyBirthdayGIF
Michael Coyle @michaeljcoyle

GIFs are 30 years old today! #HappyBirthdayGIF

25. And—Guy Fieri doing this to Pellegrino.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, GIF!

