People Absolutely Love This Teen's Prom Dress That She Started To Make The Night Before The Dance

Pretty in purple.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on May 1, 2017, at 1:21 p.m. ET

This is Shami Oshun. She's a 17-year-old from California. This year for her prom she not only made her own dress, but began to make it the night before the dance.

Shami told BuzzFeed News she started the dress so late because she didn&#x27;t decide to go to the dance until the last minute.“I didn’t really have an idea of what the dress was going to look like,&quot; she said. &quot;I was worried it wasn’t going to be finished.”
Shami told BuzzFeed News she started the dress so late because she didn't decide to go to the dance until the last minute.

“I didn’t really have an idea of what the dress was going to look like," she said. "I was worried it wasn’t going to be finished.”

She bought some purple tulle for $15 and got to work.

Proms tomorrow. This going to be a thread of me attempting to make a dress the night before 😂
Proms tomorrow. This going to be a thread of me attempting to make a dress the night before 😂

Taking diamonds from this dress lol
Taking diamonds from this dress lol

I have no idea what I'm doing right now just making stuff up as I go
I have no idea what I'm doing right now just making stuff up as I go

It's messy but we doing some cleavage 😝
It's messy but we doing some cleavage 😝

Okay I was starting with something like this but I completely changed direction now. I got the needle out my of foo… https://t.co/TeDgw9kND4
Okay I was starting with something like this but I completely changed direction now. I got the needle out my of foo… https://t.co/TeDgw9kND4

She continued to work on it Saturday, the day of the prom.

Since this is last minute I'm using this other dress I have as a base and now I'm sewing pleats✨
Since this is last minute I'm using this other dress I have as a base and now I'm sewing pleats✨

“I think it took me about five hours," she said. "Because at a point my machine broke, so I started hand sewing."

I cannot be stopped #handsewing
I cannot be stopped #handsewing

People were invested in the process.

I can't wait to see what it looks like when it's done! https://t.co/wVKohT7ZCd
I can't wait to see what it looks like when it's done! https://t.co/wVKohT7ZCd

And this is how it turned out.

Her mom, Marlese Carroll, told BuzzFeed News that she was a fan. “It was really pretty and different," she said of the dress.

The creativity wasn't something new for her daughter. "She always comes up with something unique," Carroll said.

People seriously loved it.

Made my prom dress the day of with $15 and a old dress ✨ face beat by @darlittta #prom2k17
Made my prom dress the day of with $15 and a old dress ✨ face beat by @darlittta #prom2k17

And! And!

@bluexheeta So impressive! And gorgeous! And trendy! And Sexy!
@bluexheeta So impressive! And gorgeous! And trendy! And Sexy!

A QUEEN https://t.co/FmH4pFUkMQ
A QUEEN https://t.co/FmH4pFUkMQ

The teen said that she also had to make some significant changes to her dress at the dance, due to some tulle problems. So she rocked not one but TWO looks.

@bluexheeta @darlittta Amazing ☺️👏🏾
@bluexheeta @darlittta Amazing ☺️👏🏾

BRILLIANT.

I had to let you guys know that the flowers were to heavy for the fabric I used so I chopped the dress mid prom😭❤️
I had to let you guys know that the flowers were to heavy for the fabric I used so I chopped the dress mid prom😭❤️

Shami, who designs clothes, said that the response to the dress "warms [her] heart" and that it has encouraged her to work on her own brand, which she said "doesn’t get much attention."

"Seeing that people like what I do makes me want continue," she said.

