While some dogs like the snow, others do not.

The National Weather Service said Saturday that the storm might dump more than 20 inches in parts of the country. "A powerful storm system will track from the southern U.S. to off the Carolina coast by Monday," the NWS said on Twitter . "Very heavy precipitation will be likely along the track of this storm. Heavy snow with amounts of 12–20+ inches will be possible over the Appalachians to the Carolinas."

Emily Overstreet, who lives in Garner, North Carolina, said that her two dogs "both love the snow." "Toby is the little brown one and Suzy is the black one," she told BuzzFeed News.

The photo above was captured after the pair had frolicked in the snow on Sunday. Their human tricked them into posing for the image by misleading them about a squirrel outside.



"Toby was looking outside and he had looked really cute, so I tried to get a photo," Overstreet explained.



"But then he moved right as I was about to take it, so I said, 'Squirrel!' And then they both jumped up."