Please Don't Snort A Condom Up Your Nostril

Relax, guys: A bunch of teens aren't snorting condoms right now — but also, don't do this!!!!!!!!

Don't worry, it doesn't seem like a ton of teens are doing this.

There are a handful of Instagram posts of people snorting up rubbers. Two of the videos reviewed by BuzzFeed News were shared last month, and another one was from July 2017.

"In all my years I have never seen a woman snort a condom....but at a sublime concert I suppose this is expected!!!" the caption on the footage from last year reads.

The bulk of condom snorting videos reviewed by BuzzFeed News on YouTube were from years ago. But that did not stop the MEDIA from recently talking about this "trend" as if a bunch of teens are doing it.