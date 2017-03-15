This Woman Was Driving When A Snake Came Through Her Air Vent And People Have Decided That They Won't Drive Ever Again

This is Monica Dorsett. She lives in Florida. On Friday she was driving when something incredibly awful happened to her.

My mom almost crashed her car today cause a snake started coming out of her vents while she was driving.

"I was on four-lane highway and I all of a sudden see the snake coming out of the vent near my left hand," Dorsett told BuzzFeed News.

"It took me a second to realize — that is real," she said.

Dorsett quickly exited the highway and then absolutely panicked.