This Woman Was Driving When A Snake Came Through Her Air Vent And People Have Decided That They Won't Drive Ever Again
*Cuts up license*
This is Monica Dorsett. She lives in Florida. On Friday she was driving when something incredibly awful happened to her.
NO.
"I was on four-lane highway and I all of a sudden see the snake coming out of the vent near my left hand," Dorsett told BuzzFeed News.
"It took me a second to realize — that is real," she said.
Dorsett quickly exited the highway and then absolutely panicked.
Because, nope.
ADVERTISEMENT
Absolutely no.
Dorsett called her husband who handled the ~situation~ after she slammed the door on the body of the snake.
Dorsett said that since the incident, she glances at her closed air vents with suspicion. "I’m not opening those vents for a long time," she said.
“Florida is just weird, it would happen," her daughter Kristina, who tweeted the evidence, told BuzzFeed News.
So, no more Florida.
And no more driving.
ADVERTISEMENT
"This would have been me," said this person.
Too bad.
Bye-bye cars.
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.