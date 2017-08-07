BuzzFeed News

People Are Dying Laughing Over This Guy's Response To Someone Who Accidentally Sent Him Pics

"I love people sometimes."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on August 7, 2017, at 6:05 p.m. ET

This is Justin Campbell. He's a 23-year-old from South Carolina and a recent graduate of Coastal Carolina University.

Justin Campbell

He told BuzzFeed News that during his graduation on Friday, he took some photos with his friend and attempted to send him the resulting pics. "I just put one number in the wrong place," Campbell said.

Justin Campbell

So instead of sending the photos to his friend, he sent them to a real estate agent named Roger Hawkins from Columbia, South Carolina. Here he is with one of his three children, 4-year-old Genevieve.

Roger Hawkins

"I was on the way home, and I got a text message from an unknown number, and it was a couple of guys in graduation clothes," Hawkins told BuzzFeed News.

The dad did NOT just respond "wrong number." Instead, he sent Campbell an effusive selfie, an encouraging message, and a link to motivational speeches.

Justin Campbell

Campbell called the whole thing "funny," and said he especially appreciated the link. "The link was, like, the icing on the cake," he said.

The graduate has listened to "a few" of them. "It's a good link — it really is." The text exchange left a positive impression with him. "This is really a good dude," he said. "That's the vibe I get from him."

Campbell tweeted screenshots of their convo and like the graduate and his friends, people on Twitter found the messages hilarious.

@YoungGus10 / Via Twitter: @YoungGus10
@JDubb23 / Via Twitter: @JDubb23

Another person appreciated the link.

@YuFollow_iLEAD / Via Twitter: @YuFollow_iLEAD
@LatishaJupiter / Via Twitter: @LatishaJupiter
Hawkins said that Campbell mistakenly published his phone number and now a "significant" amount of people are contacting him. Luckily, he's not bothered by it. "I'm a pretty easygoing guy," he explained.

@tatiannaayoub / Via Twitter: @tatiannaayoub

And of course, he's responding to his fans.

@QofTU / Via Twitter: @QofTU

He's even sending ~good vibes~ to more graduates. "There's a part of me that really wants to be encouraging to young people — or to anybody that's working hard to get somewhere against the odds," Hawkins said.

Roger Hawkins

Hawkins said that he's confident the pair will keep in touch. "How could you not, you know?" he said. "I would love to, like, see what he does."

Roger Hawkins, agent @c21rdhjunior

Shout out to all the good people on Twitter today. Kindness is contagious! ✊🏻✌🏻💥

"He's a good guy," the graduate said. "I'm open to hitting him up every now and then to see how he's doing."

In short:

@wonderwalstyles / Via Twitter: @wonderwalstyles
