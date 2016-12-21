People Are Incredibly Inspired By This Woman's Graduation

“From a 1.4 GPA and failed classes to a full ride offer for Master's degree #BlackGirlMagic.”

Ja'Andra Imani Wheeler is a 22-year-old living in Savannah, Georgia.

When Wheeler was a sophomore in college, her mom died from a rare disease called sarcoidosis.

"My mother really instilled the importance of education within me, holding a master's in education herself," Wheeler told BuzzFeed News.

"With her passing, I began to lose sight of the bigger picture," she added.

The college student's grade point average eventually plummeted to 1.4. But she dramatically bounced back.

"I retook all of the classes I'd failed," Wheeler said.