Some Incredibly Loud Moaning Interrupted This Tennis Match And This Player Had The Best Response

news

Really?

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 19, 2017, at 5:22 p.m. ET

The sound of moaning interrupted a tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger at the Sarasota Open in Florida on Tuesday.

And Tiafoe was like:

Really?

Gahhh.

"Well, that is the most bizarre situation," the announcer, Mike Cation said. "I don't know how to put this folks, but somebody's phone (pause, pause, pause) going off in the stands, (pause, pause, pause) and it was an adult video."

The match went on...

But then the noises returned. "I still hear it, it's still going," Cation said. "What is going on?"

Tiafoe was DONE and he took ACTION.

"It can't be that good!" he yelled.

Amazing.

As for the announcer, he told BuzzFeed News that the noises continued and after Krueger smacked a ball toward the apartments he realized that the ~sounds~ weren't coming from a phone.

"It became clear that this was very, very real and apparently, spectacular," he said.

