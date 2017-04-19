Some Incredibly Loud Moaning Interrupted This Tennis Match And This Player Had The Best Response
Really?
The sound of moaning interrupted a tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger at the Sarasota Open in Florida on Tuesday.
And Tiafoe was like:
Really?
Gahhh.
The match went on...
Tiafoe was DONE and he took ACTION.
"It can't be that good!" he yelled.
Amazing.
