Seahawks Player Michael Bennett Says Police Targeted Him For "Being A Black Man"

In a press conference on Wednesday, Las Vegas Metro Police Department Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said they had opened an internal investigation.

Bennett said that after apparent gun shots in the area, people like him sought safety. Soon after, he said, Las Vegas police officers pointed their guns at him for "being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time."

He said that he followed an officer's order and got on the ground. As he was on the ground, he alleges that one officer put a gun near his head and threatened to "blow [his] fucking head off" if he moved. The handcuffs, he said, were "so tight that [his] fingers went numb.

He said that he felt "helpless" and that he thought of his family.

Bennett added that after police officers confirmed his identity, he was eventually released.

"The system failed me," Bennett said near the end of his statement. He wrote that John Burris, a civil rights attorney, is investigating the incident and that he may file a lawsuit.

McMahill said during the press conference that even though Bennett had said he was targeted because he is black, "I see no evidence that race played any role in this incident."

The undersheriff said cops involved helped people of all races evacuate and that the two officers involved in the incident are of Latino origin.

McMahill told reporters that the LVMPD still had over 126 videos related to the incident to review, but showed one video from a sergent's body camera.

The five-minute video shows cops running through Cromwell Casino after getting a call at 1:30 am of an active shooter, as large groups of people are streaming out while screaming and others are hiding on the ground.

McMahill said Bennett was seen crouching down on the ground as the officers approached, and that he then ran — this part is not visible in the footage — but a man identified by officers as Bennett is seen running outside onto Flamingo Boulevard before officers chase him down and handcuff him on the ground.

The undersheriff said Bennett was detained for 10 minutes before he was released.

McMahill said they later determined that there was no active shooter situation and that the call was "unfounded" — likely based on some loud noises.

He said they did not know about Bennett's accusation until they saw it on social media "like the rest of you."

McMahill said the other videos to be reviewed were from officers' cameras, as well as "outside footage." He added that it would take a "significant amount of time" to review all the videos.

"The arresting officer did not activate his personal body camera," McMahill said. "So that particular perspective can not be viewed."