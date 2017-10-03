BuzzFeed News

People Are Sharing Touching Tributes About Rock Star Tom Petty, Who Died At The Age Of 66

"Rock in peace, Tom."

By Remy Smidt and Tanya Chen

Posted on October 3, 2017, at 12:37 a.m. ET

Tom Petty, the 66-year-old legendary frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, died on Monday night. The rock star had recently concluded his 40th anniversary tour in Los Angeles. After reports of the rocker's death, many people thanked Petty for his music and grieved over his death and shared their grief.

Some of Petty&#x27;s most popular songs were &quot;American Girl,&quot; &quot;Free Fallin&#x27;, and &quot;I Won&#x27;t Back Down.&quot;
Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Some of Petty's most popular songs were "American Girl," "Free Fallin', and "I Won't Back Down."

Cameron Crowe was speechless about the loss of the singer and guitarist and simply shared an old photo and some gratitude.

@tompetty
Cameron Crowe @CameronCrowe

no words. just thanks. @tompetty

The Chainsmokers wondered "what the hell is going on today."

What the hell is going on today. Now Tom Petty :( RIP a real legend inspiration and icon to us
THE CHAINSMOKERS @TheChainsmokers

What the hell is going on today. Now Tom Petty :( RIP a real legend inspiration and icon to us

This Twitter user also seemed like she couldn't handle it.

my. fucking. heart. can't. handle. today.
Lauren Settle @lolosett

my. fucking. heart. can't. handle. today.

Lots of people were stunned. "This just can't be happening today," one person tweeted, requesting prayers for the frontman.

This just can't be happening today. Please pray for Tom Petty right now. Get through this Tom!
Red T Raccoon @RedTRaccoon

This just can't be happening today. Please pray for Tom Petty right now. Get through this Tom!

"Heartbreakers."

The news about Tom Petty is Heartbreakers.
Anthony Jeselnik @anthonyjeselnik

The news about Tom Petty is Heartbreakers.

The fact that Petty's death was confirmed hours after initial unconfirmed reports surfaced added to his iconic status for some.

Tom Petty died twice in one day because he's fucking Tom Petty
Matt Oswalt @MattOswaltVA

Tom Petty died twice in one day because he's fucking Tom Petty

RIP Tom Petty. You died twice, and we had to say goodbye twice, but that's 2017.
Hend Amry @LibyaLiberty

RIP Tom Petty. You died twice, and we had to say goodbye twice, but that's 2017.

The bassist of Motley Crue called Petty "one of the greatest songwriters of our generation." He also thanked him for "ALL music."

Tom Petty. One of the greatest songwriters of our generation.Thank you for ALL the music.Prayers to your family &amp; band members.#RIPTomPetty
Nikki Sixx @NikkiSixx

Tom Petty. One of the greatest songwriters of our generation.Thank you for ALL the music.Prayers to your family &amp; band members.#RIPTomPetty

So many musicians shared memories or touching words about Petty. Neko Case recalled a show where a bunch of people sang in sync with the rockstar.

At a Tom Petty show in Austin walking toward it, a full 3/4 of a mile to the stage every single person living was s… https://t.co/z9h8K4Abyy
Neko Case @NekoCase

At a Tom Petty show in Austin walking toward it, a full 3/4 of a mile to the stage every single person living was s… https://t.co/z9h8K4Abyy

Sheryl Crow tweeted her love.

This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. ❤️ #RIPTomPetty
Sheryl Crow @SherylCrow

This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. ❤️ #RIPTomPetty

As did Paul McCartney.

Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time.
Paul McCartney @PaulMcCartney

Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time.

And Peter Frampton.

I can't believe we have lost Tom Petty on this already horrible day. My love to his wife &amp; children and the entire Heartbreaker family.
Peter Frampton @peterframpton

I can't believe we have lost Tom Petty on this already horrible day. My love to his wife &amp; children and the entire Heartbreaker family.

"What a bad day this has been, in so many ways," tweeted Stephen King.

Tom Petty gone? That's just so wrong. What a bad day this has been, in so many ways.
Stephen King @StephenKing

Tom Petty gone? That’s just so wrong. What a bad day this has been, in so many ways.

Some people shared excerpts of the star's iconic lyrics. This person said that the lines from this particular song are what "we all need today."

my fave tom petty song has lyrics i think we all need today
Sammy Nickalls @sammynickalls

my fave tom petty song has lyrics i think we all need today

Mayer tweeted a line from Petty's song "Wildflowers." "You belong somewhere you feel free," he wrote.

I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly. "you belong somewhere you feel free." 💔
John Mayer @JohnMayer

I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly. “you belong somewhere you feel free.” 💔

So many musicians commented on how important Petty was to music. Cage The Elephant called him "a once in a lifetime artist."

So saddened to hear of @tompetty passing. He's was such sweet person to us and a once in a lifetime artist.
Cage The Elephant @CageTheElephant

So saddened to hear of @tompetty passing. He's was such sweet person to us and a once in a lifetime artist.

"You belong among the wildflowers \ You belong in a boat out at sea."

You belong among the wildflowers You belong in a boat out at sea Sail away, kill off the hours You belong somewhere… https://t.co/IRQ6RlMAuF
Kristyn Hyland @KristynHyland

You belong among the wildflowers You belong in a boat out at sea Sail away, kill off the hours You belong somewhere… https://t.co/IRQ6RlMAuF

RIP Tom Petty Thank you for giving so much, a lifetime of inspiration and love. Your music has changed this world… https://t.co/uCZFVLM6uU
Ryan Adams @TheRyanAdams

RIP Tom Petty Thank you for giving so much, a lifetime of inspiration and love. Your music has changed this world… https://t.co/uCZFVLM6uU

"Rock in Peace, Tom."

Far too short a life. But damn, Tom Petty made the most of it. His music is woven into the fabric of America. Rock in Peace, Tom.
Beau Willimon @BeauWillimon

Far too short a life. But damn, Tom Petty made the most of it. His music is woven into the fabric of America. Rock in Peace, Tom.

Jason Decrow / AP

