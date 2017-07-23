People Are So Emotional Over The Death Of A Beloved 69-Year-Old Manatee Named Snooty

Jeff Rodgers, the museum's provost and chief operating officer, said that staff noticed that all manatees weren't accounted for on Sunday morning.

An underwater hatch that staff use to access plumbing was "knocked loose." While younger manatees were able to enter and leave what he described as a "tight area," Snooty, it seems, was not, and got stuck.

By the time staffers found Snooty, he was dead. His body will undergo an animal autopsy called a necropsy.

“Our initial investigation indicates that Snooty’s death was a heartbreaking accident and we’re all quite devastated about his passing,” said Besio.

“We’re reviewing what happened and will be conducting a full investigation into the circumstances."

As the investigation continues and staff grieve, the Aquarium will be closed.