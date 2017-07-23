People Are So Emotional Over The Death Of A Beloved 69-Year-Old Manatee Named Snooty
"Bless his heart!"
Snooty, the beloved manatee at the South Florida Museum, has died days after his 69th birthday, museum officials announced on Sunday.
More than 5,000 people attended Snooty's birthday party on Saturday, Brynne Anne Besio, the CEO of the South Florida Museum, said at a press conference. "Snooty was important to so many" she said. The museum said that Snooty, born in 1948, was the "world's oldest known manatee."
People expressed their sadness over the manatee's death. This person said she was "crying real tears."
"Snooty served as a beautiful manatee ambassador," another person said.
And this person hopes that Snooty has "the best dang funeral a manatee can have."
RIP Snooty, a manatee who will be very much missed.
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.