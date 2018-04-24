Fans Are Saying That They Just Want Some "Fenty Music" After Rihanna Debuted The First Look From Her Lingerie Line
They need it.
Good afternoon.
Rihanna shared the first look from her lingerie line on Tuesday. It's a lacy cut-out and seems to be a one-piece. Savage X Fenty launches on May 11.
"Got a lil treat for my ladies..." Rihanna wrote on her platforms with the pic.
bet ya didn’t know it’s #nationallingerieday 😍 got a lil treat for my ladies.... #SAVAGEXFENTY is coming to you worldwide on MAY 11th!! Exclusively on SAVAGEX.com !!
Head there now to peep the live countdown ⏱
Rihanna previously shared some glimpses of the new line.
ADVERTISEMENT
If you're into it, you can watch a live countdown to launch.
There's this size range when you give the website your info, from 32A to 44DDD.
And this range for "undie size":
ADVERTISEMENT
Some people responded to the new look like this:
But others said that they were looking for some Fenty X Music...
They want it.
ADVERTISEMENT
They need it.
They're *yelling* for it.
And they are not amused.
Bye, someone said.
ADVERTISEMENT
AN ALBUM.
Anyway, tweet carefully...
See this warning, from @fillegrossiere.
Adele Wrote A Letter About How Amazing Rihanna Is And It's The Cutest Thing I've Read In My Whole Damn Life
buzzfeed.com
Remember When Rihanna Snuck A Hip Flask Into The Grammys? She Just Did It Again At Coachella.
buzzfeed.com
Snapchat Apologized After Rihanna Called Them Out For An Ad That Asked Users If They'd Rather "Slap Rihanna" Or "Punch Chris Brown"
buzzfeed.com
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.