BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Fans Are Saying That They Just Want Some "Fenty Music" After Rihanna Debuted The First Look From Her Lingerie Line

news

Fans Are Saying That They Just Want Some "Fenty Music" After Rihanna Debuted The First Look From Her Lingerie Line

They need it.

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 24, 2018, at 3:27 p.m. ET

Good afternoon.

Charles Platiau / Reuters

Rihanna shared the first look from her lingerie line on Tuesday. It's a lacy cut-out and seems to be a one-piece. Savage X Fenty launches on May 11.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
badgalriri / Instagram / Via Instagram: @badgalriri

"Got a lil treat for my ladies..." Rihanna wrote on her platforms with the pic.

bet ya didn’t know it’s #nationallingerieday 😍 got a lil treat for my ladies.... #SAVAGEXFENTY is coming to you worldwide on MAY 11th!! Exclusively on SAVAGEX.com !!
Head there now to peep the live countdown ⏱

Rihanna previously shared some glimpses of the new line.

X.
Rihanna @rihanna

X.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@rihanna / Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
didn’t they tell u?
Rihanna @rihanna

didn’t they tell u?

Reply Retweet Favorite
@rihanna / Twitter

If you're into it, you can watch a live countdown to launch.

Savage X Fenty / Via savagex.com

There's this size range when you give the website your info, from 32A to 44DDD.

Savage X Fenty / Via savagex.com

And this range for "undie size":

Savage X Fenty / Via savagex.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Some people responded to the new look like this:

@rihanna @SavageXFenty Yaaaaaas QUEEN
Curlyheadlele @gottastaydope

@rihanna @SavageXFenty Yaaaaaas QUEEN

Reply Retweet Favorite
@gottastaydope / Twitter

But others said that they were looking for some Fenty X Music...

@guccilitty @rihanna @SavageXFenty FENTYxMUSIC
Amala @x0ceta

@guccilitty @rihanna @SavageXFenty FENTYxMUSIC

Reply Retweet Favorite
@x0ceta / Twitter

They want it.

@rihanna @SavageXFenty we want Fenty music
ʎɹɔ oʇ ʇɟǝl sɹɐǝʇ ou @guccilitty

@rihanna @SavageXFenty we want Fenty music

Reply Retweet Favorite
@guccilitty / Twitter
@rihanna @SavageXFenty I STILL WANT MUSIC
™ᴉɯɯɐʇ @btastyles

@rihanna @SavageXFenty I STILL WANT MUSIC

Reply Retweet Favorite
@btastyles / Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

They need it.

@rihanna @SavageXFenty we want fenty music, we NEED FENTY MUSIC
zak @lovinimliving

@rihanna @SavageXFenty we want fenty music, we NEED FENTY MUSIC

Reply Retweet Favorite
@lovinimliving / Twitter

They're *yelling* for it.

@rihanna @SavageXFenty we wanted fenty music
‏ً @wokefenty

@rihanna @SavageXFenty we wanted fenty music

Reply Retweet Favorite
@wokefenty / Twitter

And they are not amused.

@rihanna @SavageXFenty So you left the music industry?
K O D @ONIKASON_

@rihanna @SavageXFenty So you left the music industry?

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ONIKASON_ / Twitter

Bye, someone said.

@rihanna @SavageXFenty bye we wanted MUSIC
gega @smalldosed

@rihanna @SavageXFenty bye we wanted MUSIC

Reply Retweet Favorite
@smalldosed / Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

AN ALBUM.

@rihanna @SavageXFenty we need an album sis
yangster @michhelle23

@rihanna @SavageXFenty we need an album sis

Reply Retweet Favorite
@michhelle23 / Twitter

Anyway, tweet carefully...

Charles Platiau / Reuters

See this warning, from @fillegrossiere.

i kno i tweeted jokingly asking rihanna for new music but we need to be careful. she's a pisces sun and aries moon n will withhold that shit. we'll be in 2030 w fenty laundry detergent launches still waiting on an album n playing 'work' every summer, crying into fenty kleenex
SadeVEVO @fillegrossiere

i kno i tweeted jokingly asking rihanna for new music but we need to be careful. she's a pisces sun and aries moon n will withhold that shit. we'll be in 2030 w fenty laundry detergent launches still waiting on an album n playing 'work' every summer, crying into fenty kleenex

Reply Retweet Favorite
@fillegrossiere / Twitter

Adele Wrote A Letter About How Amazing Rihanna Is And It's The Cutest Thing I've Read In My Whole Damn Life

buzzfeed.com

Remember When Rihanna Snuck A Hip Flask Into The Grammys? She Just Did It Again At Coachella.

buzzfeed.com

Snapchat Apologized After Rihanna Called Them Out For An Ad That Asked Users If They'd Rather "Slap Rihanna" Or "Punch Chris Brown"

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT