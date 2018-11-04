Rihanna Just Endorsed Andrew Gillum For Governor Of Florida
“You have the opportunity to make history this election,” Rihanna wrote on Instagram.
Rihanna endorsed Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, on Sunday, just days before the midterm elections.
In a purple state, Gillum ran a progressive campaign that aimed for intersectionality. He has embraced the ideas of the new left. Former president Barack Obama endorsed him last month.
“The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first!” Rihanna wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of a woman holding a sign that reads “Grab Em by the Midterms.”
The pop star and mogul also encouraged people to vote yes on Amendment 4.
If it passes, the amendment will impact more than 1 million people, who as of now cannot vote because of felonies. The amendment seeks to restore voting rights to people who have finished their sentences and people who have not been convicted of sex offenses or murder.
Here’s her full post:
FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election. The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first! If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground. That’s a platform we MUST support. Let’s #bringithome, Florida. Vote @andrewgillum. And VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society. VOTE on November 6th!
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
