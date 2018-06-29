YouTuber RiceGum Is Being Criticized For His Stunts In Hong Kong And Compared To Logan Paul

Le has over 10 million subscribers on YouTube. His diss track, "It's EveryNight Sis," a response to Jake Paul's song, "It's Everyday Bro," went platinum this year.

In a six-minute video posted on June 12 that he titled, "Why I Left The Clout House," Le cuts footage of himself walking around Hong Kong, probing random citizens with questions like "Hey, where are the bitches at?" and "You guys have thots here?"

The video has been viewed more than 3 million times, but his antics have drawn criticism from both English- and Chinese-speaking netizens.