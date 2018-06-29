YouTuber RiceGum Is Being Criticized For His Stunts In Hong Kong And Compared To Logan Paul
In a follow-up video, RiceGum said that he believed he was "allowed" to make his jokes because he's Asian himself. Asian Americans and Chinese netizens disagree.
Bryan Le, a popular Asian American YouTuber who goes by RiceGum, is on the receiving end of mass backlash after he vlogged a trip to Hong Kong earlier this month.
In one scene, his traveling companion, Mourad Kadmiri, a YouTuber who goes by “M2thaK," touches people's hands as they pass him on the escalator. The two of them then laugh.
In another scene, Le and Kadmiri approach a man and offer him a half-finished ice cream. "Hey, can you eat this for my friend?" Kadmiri asks. The stranger puts his hand up seemingly to refuse the suggestion.
"Please, please, please," Kadmiri insists, putting his hand on the man's shoulder. "For you," he says. The man then takes the ice cream and begins to eat it.
Le also approaches strangers, asking them where he can find "dogs" and "cats."
"Hey, ma'am, where can I find a doggie?" Le asks one woman, who appears to be less than amused by his question.
"Yo, where are the dogs?" he asks these passersby. "Where are they?"
He then says that he's sick of stereotypes. "Yo, I'm tired of all the stereotypes talking about 'All we eat is dog.' That's not true. I'm going to show you guys what we eat out here," he says.
He then cuts to some shots of food:
But near the end of the vlog, they ask this woman about "happy endings."
People are responding to Le's YouTube video in the comments section in both English and Chinese to express their distaste and anger for his "ignorance."
"You are such an idiot it’s ridiculous. I just feel like you are such a lowly human being and have no matters. Hey! Fucking guy! Don’t come to HK again! Everybody please report him,” a Chinese user wrote.
Some are calling him downright stupid.
The video is being directly compared to Logan Paul's infamous trip to Japan earlier this year, where he berated locals with similarly unfunny, trolly questions.
Others are accusing him of adopting ignorant tendencies of non-Asian folks toward Asian cultures — and they're refusing to give him a "pass" for it just because he is of Asian descent himself.
"Asian kids look up to you because of your influence," one person tweeted directly @RiceGum. "How do you think they feel when you're blatantly being racist to people that look just like their parents ... and friends?"
On Wednesday, Keemstar, a prominent and divisive YouTuber who documents YouTube drama, decided to weigh in on the blowback against Le. "RiceGum is Asian I’m 99% sure he’s allowed to joke about Asian stereotypes," he tweeted.
Others — some fellow Asian Americans — disagreed.
Following backlash, Le posted a video called "Why Everyone In China Hates Me..." in which he said that he's "allowed" to make the jokes he did because of his race.
While Le apologized to "all the Chinese people," he also defended some of his actions.
Still, his apology did not impress everyone.
Le's representative told BuzzFeed News on Thursday that the YouTuber did not have any comment.
