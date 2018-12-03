Regina King Opened Up About What It Takes To Make It In Hollywood

Regina King, who stars in the upcoming film adaption of James Baldwin's 1974 novel If Beale Street Could Talk, said on Sunday that making it in Hollywood requires “honesty” and “never giving up.”

“Because you will hit a time where you're hearing ‘no’ more than you're hearing ‘yes,’” King said on BuzzFeed News’ Profile. “And you just can't let that ‘no’ shut you down.”

King, 47, was named Best Supporting Actress by the New York Film Critics Circle for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk. She was asked to name the "most essential quality to succeed” in Hollywood by a member of the Profile audience.

King mentioned the upcoming HBO superhero series Watchmen, in which she plays the lead. “You can't give up. I mean, like I said: I'm finally playing a superhero and I'll be 48 in a couple of months,” she said.



When someone else asked about what advice she might have for a woman of color with aspirations to become a director, King suggested overcoming self-doubt and being resolute. "Even if your day job is whatever, lead with ‘I'm a director.’ Claim it," she said.

The actor was featured in the Hollywood Reporter last month as part of an “actress roundtable” with other stars including Glenn Close and Lady Gaga, and was the only woman of color included on the cover and in the conversation. She told Profile host Audie Cornish that being included was “bittersweet” given the cover’s homogeny.

“At that table, looking at Glenn Close, and talking to Glenn Close, and her dropping a few jewels on me — I am not going to not receive that as a beautiful moment,” King said. “It was, it is...bittersweet, I guess is the best way to put it.”