This Teen Said That She Was Pulled Over While Dressed As Shrek And People Can't Handle It

Haylee Mazmanian

The teen said that the first thing she thought of was how she was going to address the looking-like-an-ogre situation.

“I don’t even know what to say to him to make him realize that I’m not like — crazy," she said. Although she prepped her explanation, the high schooler said that the officer never asked her about the Shrek look.

Haylee described being pulled over in that makeup as the "worst-case scenario." She said that the officer was "startled" by her face.

"Officer Hartman, contrary to what some may say, was certainly not engaging in Ogre-Profiling that night," a spokesperson for the Corona Police Department told BuzzFeed News.

"As the consummate professional, Officer Hartman's focus was traffic safety," the email read.

"Not being one to judge, Officer Hartman did not draw attention to Ms. Mazmanian's complexion or unique ears during his interaction with her, which is what we would expect of our officers."