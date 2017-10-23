BuzzFeed News

This Teen Said That She Was Pulled Over While Dressed As Shrek And People Can't Handle It

"ok so I got pulled over on my way home from makeup class..."

This is Haylee Mazmanian, an 18-year-old senior at Santiago High School in Corona, California. On Monday evening, after a makeup class at her Christian Arts & Theatre program, she drove her two classmates to Chick-fil-A.

Haylee Mazmanian

Haylee said that on her way to grub, she was pulled over. She looked like this.

The teen said that the first thing she thought of was how she was going to address the looking-like-an-ogre situation. “I don’t even know what to say to him to make him realize that I’m not like — crazy,&quot; she said. Although she prepped her explanation, the high schooler said that the officer never asked her about the Shrek look. Haylee described being pulled over in that makeup as the &quot;worst-case scenario.&quot; She said that the officer was &quot;startled&quot; by her face. &quot;Officer Hartman, contrary to what some may say, was certainly not engaging in Ogre-Profiling that night,&quot; a spokesperson for the Corona Police Department told BuzzFeed News. &quot;As the consummate professional, Officer Hartman&#x27;s focus was traffic safety,&quot; the email read. &quot;Not being one to judge, Officer Hartman did not draw attention to Ms. Mazmanian&#x27;s complexion or unique ears during his interaction with her, which is what we would expect of our officers.&quot;
Haylee Mazmanian

The teen said that the first thing she thought of was how she was going to address the looking-like-an-ogre situation.

“I don’t even know what to say to him to make him realize that I’m not like — crazy," she said. Although she prepped her explanation, the high schooler said that the officer never asked her about the Shrek look.

Haylee described being pulled over in that makeup as the "worst-case scenario." She said that the officer was "startled" by her face.

"Officer Hartman, contrary to what some may say, was certainly not engaging in Ogre-Profiling that night," a spokesperson for the Corona Police Department told BuzzFeed News.

"As the consummate professional, Officer Hartman's focus was traffic safety," the email read.

"Not being one to judge, Officer Hartman did not draw attention to Ms. Mazmanian's complexion or unique ears during his interaction with her, which is what we would expect of our officers."

"She still had the ears on. It was a mess," said Claire Amaya, Haylee's 15-year-old friend, who was sitting in the passenger seat at the time. After the teens arrived safely at their fast-food destination, Haylee let people know what happened.

ok so I got pulled over on my way home from makeup class...
Almost everyone made the same joke.

@esmeeefranco @_haybayy @ashleyycrum Going ogre the speed limit
Haylee said that she was pulled over for an improper left turn, and that she received a citation.

If the officer didn't say "do you know why I pulled you ogre?" he's not living life to the fullest. https://t.co/efqjke3In7
did you get a ticket for shrekless driving https://t.co/N78IBVcfIk
Home girl come through speeding looking like this she gunna like...get pulled ogre. https://t.co/F4C0W33Hkc
Luckily she didn’t shrek her car https://t.co/NeE9KgeyDY
First of all, this is my swamp https://t.co/S2kS2J0cV0
OH HELLOOO THERE OFFICER https://t.co/LW4bHUO2rs
Your going to jail and in the morning I'm making waffles! https://t.co/AZQh5R4CIj
lmaoooo that'll do donkey, that'll do https://t.co/99D4I2WyS8
Anyway...

Haylee Mazmanian

Drive safe, teens!

