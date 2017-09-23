People Can't Believe How Colin Kaepernick's Mom Responded To Trump's NFL Comments
President Trump sparked controversy Friday night when he told an Alabama rally that NFL team owners should fire athletes who don't stand for the national anthem. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners,” Trump said, “when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out. He’s fired. He’s fired!’"
The comment was an apparent reference to Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who repeatedly refused to stand during the national anthem last year. "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," Kaepernick said last August. Lots of other athletes have similarly protested since.
After the president spoke, Colin's mom, Teresa Kaepernick, took to Twitter late Friday to express her thoughts on Trump's comments.
"Guess that makes me a proud bitch!" she tweeted.
Her "proud bitch" response had been liked and shared tens of thousands of times by Saturday afternoon.
Many people applauded her response.
One person said she was a "hero."
Others just shouted, "Amen!"
Or they applauded both mother and son.
"PUT HER IN THE HALL OF FAME," one person said.
Teresa Kaepernick didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News, but she has responded to a number of tweets.
"You tell him Lebron!" she tweeted when King James called Trump "a bum" for uninviting Steph Curry from the White House.
