These Photos Show The Awful Destruction From The Indonesian Tsunami That Killed More Than 800 People

On Friday, a 10-foot tsunami was triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia. So far, officials say that at least 832 people have died, a toll that could rise as more victims are discovered.



“The condition there is still a lot of bodies that have not been identified,” a spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, said. “The number of victims affected by the rubble is still a lot, it causes the number of victims to continue to grow.”



These devastating photos show the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami: buildings reduced to rubble, people crying for lost loved ones, survivors sorting through the wreckage of their destroyed homes to gather what might be left, and medical personnel helping those injured in a makeshift hospital.

