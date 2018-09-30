BuzzFeed News

These Photos Show The Awful Destruction From The Indonesian Tsunami That Killed More Than 800 People

This is what a 10-foot tsunami and a 7.5-magnitude earthquake did to Indonesia. WARNING: This post contains graphic images.

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 30, 2018, at 4:43 p.m. ET

On Friday, a 10-foot tsunami was triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia. So far, officials say that at least 832 people have died, a toll that could rise as more victims are discovered.

“The condition there is still a lot of bodies that have not been identified,” a spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, said. “The number of victims affected by the rubble is still a lot, it causes the number of victims to continue to grow.”

These devastating photos show the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami: buildings reduced to rubble, people crying for lost loved ones, survivors sorting through the wreckage of their destroyed homes to gather what might be left, and medical personnel helping those injured in a makeshift hospital.

What was a hotel in the city of Palu.
Azwar / AFP / Getty Images

What was a hotel in the city of Palu.

Rescuers save a food vendor, Ida, from a destroyed restaurant.
Bay Ismoyo / AFP / Getty Images

Rescuers save a food vendor, Ida, from a destroyed restaurant.

Members of a medical team assist patients outside a hospital.
Muhammad Rifki / AFP / Getty Images

Members of a medical team assist patients outside a hospital.

People wait for evacuation by military aircraft at Mutiara SIS Al-Jufrie Airport in Palu.
Adek Berry / AFP / Getty Images

People wait for evacuation by military aircraft at Mutiara SIS Al-Jufrie Airport in Palu.

A man, who was injured, being evacuated on a military aircraft.
Antara Foto / Reuters

A man, who was injured, being evacuated on a military aircraft.

A woman cries as she’s waiting to be evacuated.
Antara Foto / Reuters

A woman cries as she’s waiting to be evacuated.

The Baiturrahman Mosque.
Antara Foto / Reuters

The Baiturrahman Mosque.

People try to save possessions from destroyed homes.
Muhammad Rifki / AFP / Getty Images

People try to save possessions from destroyed homes.

A man searches his home.
Bay Ismoyo / AFP / Getty Images

A man searches his home.

A woman at a provisional hospital.
Muhammad Rifki / AFP / Getty Images

A woman at a provisional hospital.

People collect their possessions.
Muhammad Rifki / AFP / Getty Images

People collect their possessions.

People look on at bodies covered by tarp.
Ola Gondronk / AFP / Getty Images

People look on at bodies covered by tarp.

Cars, smashed by rubble.
Bay Ismoyo / AFP / Getty Images

Cars, smashed by rubble.

A man looks for victims amid what was once a hotel.
Bay Ismoyo / AFP / Getty Images

A man looks for victims amid what was once a hotel.

Rescuers carry another body to a police hospital.
Bay Ismoyo / AFP / Getty Images

Rescuers carry another body to a police hospital.

A hand covered in rubble is seen through a body bag at a police hospital.
Bay Ismoyo / AFP / Getty Images

A hand covered in rubble is seen through a body bag at a police hospital.

The Mutiara SIS Al-Jufrie Airport in Palu.
Adek Berry / AFP / Getty Images

The Mutiara SIS Al-Jufrie Airport in Palu.

A relative of a victim weeps.
Bay Ismoyo / AFP / Getty Images

A relative of a victim weeps.

A shopping mall.
Antara Foto / Reuters

A shopping mall.

A man walks through wreckage.
Adek Berry / AFP / Getty Images

A man walks through wreckage.

Outside the Bhayangkara Hospital, people look at victims.
Antara Foto / Reuters

Outside the Bhayangkara Hospital, people look at victims.

A man takes a photo of a ruined vehicle.
Ola Gondronk / AFP / Getty Images

A man takes a photo of a ruined vehicle.

Outside a hospital, medical team members try to help patients.
Muhammad Rifki / AFP / Getty Images

Outside a hospital, medical team members try to help patients.




