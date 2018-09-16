Here Are Photos That Show The Aftermath Of Florence And The Residents Who Are Enduring The Storm
Catastrophic flooding, destroyed homes, and rescuers ushering people to safety.
Hurricane Florence made landfall on the North Carolina coast Friday morning. The storm, now classified as a tropical depression, brought with it catastrophic flooding and rainfall. At least 14 people have died.
These photos show the storm's impact — from homes surrounded by floodwaters to scattered debris — and the resilience of the residents and rescuers who are enduring its aftermath.
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.