BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here Are Photos That Show The Aftermath Of Florence And The Residents Who Are Enduring The Storm

news

Here Are Photos That Show The Aftermath Of Florence And The Residents Who Are Enduring The Storm

Catastrophic flooding, destroyed homes, and rescuers ushering people to safety.

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 16, 2018, at 1:01 p.m. ET

Hurricane Florence made landfall on the North Carolina coast Friday morning. The storm, now classified as a tropical depression, brought with it catastrophic flooding and rainfall. At least 14 people have died.

These photos show the storm's impact — from homes surrounded by floodwaters to scattered debris — and the resilience of the residents and rescuers who are enduring its aftermath.

Joseph Eudi assesses the impact of Hurricane Florence in New Bern, North Carolina, on Saturday.
Gray Whitley / AP

Joseph Eudi assesses the impact of Hurricane Florence in New Bern, North Carolina, on Saturday.

An uprooted tree in New Bern, North Carolina, on Saturday.
Steve Helber / AP

An uprooted tree in New Bern, North Carolina, on Saturday.

Rescuers take a man from his home after a large tree fell on it on Friday in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Rescuers take a man from his home after a large tree fell on it on Friday in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Waves crash into Jennette&#x27;s Pier in Nags Head, North Carolina, on Friday.
L. Todd Spencer / AP

Waves crash into Jennette's Pier in Nags Head, North Carolina, on Friday.

Alice Tolson walks through debris at her house in New Bern, North Carolina, on Saturday.
Gray Whitley / AP

Alice Tolson walks through debris at her house in New Bern, North Carolina, on Saturday.

Eric Edwards Jr. (left) and Elliott Farmer Jr. at Washington Street United Methodist Church on Friday at a storm shelter in Columbia, South Carolina.
Sean Rayford / AP

Eric Edwards Jr. (left) and Elliott Farmer Jr. at Washington Street United Methodist Church on Friday at a storm shelter in Columbia, South Carolina.

In Jacksonville, North Carolina, on Saturday, a man makes a call as his house is enclosed by floodwaters.
Chuck Burton / AP

In Jacksonville, North Carolina, on Saturday, a man makes a call as his house is enclosed by floodwaters.

A man carries wine on Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina.
Sean Rayford / AP

A man carries wine on Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina.

The US Coast Guard in Lumberton, North Carolina, take Susan Hedgepeth and her dog Cooper to higher ground on Sunday.
Gerry Broome / AP

The US Coast Guard in Lumberton, North Carolina, take Susan Hedgepeth and her dog Cooper to higher ground on Sunday.

Robert Dolman walks by a Cadillac on Sunday in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Robert Dolman walks by a Cadillac on Sunday in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The storm surge filled Bill Wheeler&#x27;s store in New Bern, North Carolina, with 4 feet of water. He recorded the damage on Saturday.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The storm surge filled Bill Wheeler's store in New Bern, North Carolina, with 4 feet of water. He recorded the damage on Saturday.

Jerry King removes mud from his floors in New Bern, North Carolina, on Saturday.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Jerry King removes mud from his floors in New Bern, North Carolina, on Saturday.

Jessie Lawrence pulls her daughter Kinsley Spaid as she sits in a little boat in Davis, North Carolina, on Saturday.
Tom Copeland / AP

Jessie Lawrence pulls her daughter Kinsley Spaid as she sits in a little boat in Davis, North Carolina, on Saturday.

People line up with gas cans on Saturday in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Mark Wilson / Getty Images

People line up with gas cans on Saturday in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Tommy Chisenhall travels to his home in Newport, North Carolina, on Saturday.
Tom Copeland / AP

Tommy Chisenhall travels to his home in Newport, North Carolina, on Saturday.

&quot;I&#x27;m going to hang this in defiance of Hurricane Florence,&quot; Jonathan Griffin told the AP of putting this US flag on his boat in Davis, North Carolina, on Saturday.
Tom Copeland / AP

"I'm going to hang this in defiance of Hurricane Florence," Jonathan Griffin told the AP of putting this US flag on his boat in Davis, North Carolina, on Saturday.

Rescuers help save a woman and her dog in James City, North Carolina, on Friday.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Rescuers help save a woman and her dog in James City, North Carolina, on Friday.

Three children are rescued on Friday in James City, North Carolina.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Three children are rescued on Friday in James City, North Carolina.

A woman looks out from her home in Lumberton, North Carolina, on Sunday.
Gerry Broome / AP

A woman looks out from her home in Lumberton, North Carolina, on Sunday.



Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Contribute
ADVERTISEMENT