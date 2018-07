People Wrote Love Notes To America In A NYC Subway Tunnel After The Election

"You will not divide us. Love is everything."

A project called Subway Therapy is responsible for the notes. According to its website, the project aims to make people "smile, laugh, and feel less stress."

"Therapist" Levee, the project's creator, is not a real therapist, but offers himself to subway riders as a person to talk to.

"If someone wants to get something off their chest or has a burning question, [he's] happy to be there for them," the website says.