When BuzzFeed News emailed the address on the Moore campaign Facebook page, which appeared to belong to Moore's wife, a statement was emailed in return and attributed only to "staff."

"They are sending threatening messages, making fun of our faith and our God, sending ugly messages to other people on the pages that like us, spreading hate and using vulgarity," the statement read.

The statement said that Moore's team don't "do this to them" on "their pages."

"That's not what our faith teaches us," the Moore statement said. "This is nothing more than an attack on Christianity and a God fearing man who loves the constitution and knows what it means."