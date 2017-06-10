An Anti-LGBT Candidate Is Being Trolled On Facebook With This Pride Reaction
Happy Pride Month!
June is Pride Month and Facebook has rolled out a rainbow reaction to celebrate.
Now, some people are using the new feature to troll former Alabama chief justice Roy Moore, who was suspended in 2016 after refusing to comply with the US Supreme Court ruling that provided equal marriage rights to same-sex couples.
Moore is now running for the US Senate, but people have used the new Facebook feature to troll his campaign page.
People are reacting with the pride flag and posting pride emojis on Moore's pictures...
ADVERTISEMENT
...and individual comments from Moore supporters.
"MARRIAGE WAS INTENDED TO BE BETWEEN A MAN AND A WOMAN!!!!," one woman wrote, but—sure enough—a little pride flag floats underneath the comment.
On Saturday Moore's campaign page posted an article by Al.com about the pride reaction phenomenon. Supporters of Moore commented with words of encouragement, which opponents then reacted to with the pride flags.
Again, again, and again.
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.