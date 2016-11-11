People Love This Teacher's Response To The Negativity About The Election

"This just motivated me for the rest of my natural life."

Meet Jasmyn Wright, a third-grade teacher at Mastery Frederick Douglass Elementary in Philadelphia. She's been teaching for seven years.

"It is my job as an educator to help them get through these feelings. So, we did what we always do: we did our cheer," she said.

Wright told BuzzFeed News that on Wednesday, "students brought their concerns about how they felt into the room."

"Teaching my third grade black and brown babies to push through today," Wright wrote on Facebook. "Due to unwelcoming, unsettling, and uncomfortable election results, this was our lesson for the day."

The call and response is about affirmation. "I specifically used the people I used because they know them. They know how resilient they are."