BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Think This Dog That Looks Like It's On Fire Is A Meme IRL

news

People Think This Dog That Looks Like It's On Fire Is A Meme IRL

"This is fine. I'm fine."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 16, 2016, at 3:09 p.m. ET

This is Samantha Campo, "Sam" for short. She's a 6-year-old Corgi, her mom, Marisa, told BuzzFeed News.

Marisa Campo

Marisa tweeted a photo of Sam on Tuesday and people can't handle it.

YALL I LOOKED THROUGH THE REFLECTION OF MY GLASS SLIDING DOOR AND I THOUGHT MY DOG WAS CHILLIN ON FIRE BUT IT WAS J… https://t.co/VDNW1vOKTV
marisa @mcampsss

YALL I LOOKED THROUGH THE REFLECTION OF MY GLASS SLIDING DOOR AND I THOUGHT MY DOG WAS CHILLIN ON FIRE BUT IT WAS J… https://t.co/VDNW1vOKTV

Reply Retweet Favorite

Marisa and her friends were looking through old photos of a bonfire birthday party when they discovered the illusion.

"We all screamed," she said. They thought poor Sam had somehow combusted that night without them knowing it, but then realized it was a reflection.

People are freaking out about the tweet. "OH MY GOD," this person commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm dead."

"BEST."

Many couldn't understand why they loved it.

Others said that it was the "this is fine" meme IRL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another person observed, "This seems like a real life Sims glitch."

This seems like a real life Sims glitch. 😂 https://t.co/25NvTWNueW
King Calabaza @grantrdza

This seems like a real life Sims glitch. 😂 https://t.co/25NvTWNueW

Reply Retweet Favorite

Someone else mentioned that even if the dog WAS on fire, they'd still be down to pet it.

ADVERTISEMENT

And another person found it both funny and terrifying.

One woman wanted confirmation of Sam's well-being. "Can we get a follow-up post of the happy smiling pupper to know he is doing well? I am invested now," she tweeted.

"She is alive and well!" Marisa responded.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT