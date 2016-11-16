People Think This Dog That Looks Like It's On Fire Is A Meme IRL

This is Samantha Campo, "Sam" for short. She's a 6-year-old Corgi, her mom, Marisa, told BuzzFeed News.

YALL I LOOKED THROUGH THE REFLECTION OF MY GLASS SLIDING DOOR AND I THOUGHT MY DOG WAS CHILLIN ON FIRE BUT IT WAS J… https://t.co/VDNW1vOKTV

Marisa tweeted a photo of Sam on Tuesday and people can't handle it.

Marisa and her friends were looking through old photos of a bonfire birthday party when they discovered the illusion.

"We all screamed," she said. They thought poor Sam had somehow combusted that night without them knowing it, but then realized it was a reflection.