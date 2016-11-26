BuzzFeed News

People Are Not Okay With Justin Trudeau's Statement On Fidel Castro's Death

People Are Not Okay With Justin Trudeau's Statement On Fidel Castro's Death

"Praising Castro is a big Justin Trudeaun't."

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on November 27, 2016, at 10:02 a.m. ET

Posted on November 26, 2016, at 11:56 a.m. ET

After news emerged of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death on Friday, there were two broad sentiments felt around the world: grief or joy.

Gaston De Cardenas / Reuters

Celebrations in Miami following Castro's death.

Western world leaders tasked with addressing the revolutionary's death had to be sensitive to the controversial place Castro had in history given his poor human rights record, and craft statements that were measured but not laudatory.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the leaders who released a statement on the Cuban leader's passing, but many believe he failed to achieve the right balance and was too effusive in his praise.

Guadalupe Pardo / Reuters

“It is with deep sorrow that I learned today of the death of Cuba’s longest serving President," the statement began.

Trudeau called Castro a "larger than life leader" and praised his health care and education reforms.

The Canadian leader said that while Castro was "controversial," everyone could recognize his "tremendous dedication and love for the Cuban people."

Trudeau also mentioned his father Pierre Elliot Trudeau's proud friendship with Castro and remembered meeting him at his father's funeral.

Roberto Schmidt / AFP / Getty Images

Trudeau greets Castro at his father's funeral in Montreal in 2000.

The statement ended with Trudeau saying, "We join the people of Cuba today in mourning the loss of this remarkable leader.”

Reacting on Twitter, many people criticized the prime minister for apparently praising Castro while disregarding those who suffered under his rule.

Many said that Trudeau's statement blatantly ignored, or even revised, the past.

Michelle Rempel, MP @MichelleRempel

[Google search] define: "revisionist history" https://t.co/p09oXAgwTH

Mohamed Cherri @MoMoCherri

Justin Trudeau's statement about Castro loving his own people and being a larger than life leader...

And with Trudeau's characterization of Castro as "serving" the Cuban people.

Bret Stephens @StephensWSJ

Disgraceful statement from Justin Trudeau re Castro. No, Justin, Fidel didn't "serve" Cuban people. He made them se… https://t.co/Pn8epd8d8W

This man even said Trudeau's statement made him ashamed to be Canadian.

Joe Kool @Kool_Camel

After reading Cdn PM Justin Trudeau's Love Letter to Fidel Castro I can say I've never been ashamed to be Canadian...expect now. #cdnpoli

Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, US senators with Cuban-American parents, also blasted Trudeau's statement.

Ted Cruz @tedcruz

Disgraceful. Why do young socialists idolize totalitarian tyrants? Castro, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot -- all evil, tortu… https://t.co/PaObxGwVPJ

Marco Rubio @marcorubio

Is this a real statement or a parody? Because if this is a real statement from the PM of Canada it is shameful &amp; em… https://t.co/jqS62nwMB3

Not all responses were so biting, with many making fun of Trudeau for his statement.

Devin Pacholik @DevinPatches

"Justin Trudeau, we need your statement about Fidel Castro."

Erin Gloria Ryan @morninggloria

Praising Castro is a big Justin Trudeaun't

Just Me @mywritingrealm

Fidel Castro dies on Black Friday. US: Cuban Americans take to the streets celebrating. Canada: Justin Trudeau sin… https://t.co/LGCZ1aTQAS

Shah @tattooed_ceo

Justin Trudeau &amp; every Justin I've ever met has been a liar, doofus and downright uninformed. Fidel Castro was a MURDEROUS DICTATOR..!!

Of course, there were some that defended Trudeau's statement. "It read as diplomacy to me," one person remarked.

birky @b1rky

People outraged over Trudeau's comments on Castro? It read as diplomacy to me.

But the backlash was still significant. Josh Barro, editor of Business Insider, even said that President-elect Donald Trump's brief Twitter response — "Fidel Castro is dead!" — was more appropriate than Trudeau's.

Josh Barro @jbarro

Trump's statement on Castro is better than Justin Trudeau's statement tbh. https://t.co/Xgum8RyNp5

  1. So, what do you think? Was Trudeau's statement too much?

    Yes, Trudeau went too far with his praise.
    No, his statement was measured and diplomatic.
    Yes, Trudeau went too far with his praise.
    No, his statement was measured and diplomatic.
