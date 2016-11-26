People Are Not Okay With Justin Trudeau's Statement On Fidel Castro's Death
"Praising Castro is a big Justin Trudeaun't."
After news emerged of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death on Friday, there were two broad sentiments felt around the world: grief or joy.
Western world leaders tasked with addressing the revolutionary's death had to be sensitive to the controversial place Castro had in history given his poor human rights record, and craft statements that were measured but not laudatory.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the leaders who released a statement on the Cuban leader's passing, but many believe he failed to achieve the right balance and was too effusive in his praise.
“It is with deep sorrow that I learned today of the death of Cuba’s longest serving President," the statement began.
Trudeau called Castro a "larger than life leader" and praised his health care and education reforms.
The Canadian leader said that while Castro was "controversial," everyone could recognize his "tremendous dedication and love for the Cuban people."
Trudeau also mentioned his father Pierre Elliot Trudeau's proud friendship with Castro and remembered meeting him at his father's funeral.
ADVERTISEMENT
The statement ended with Trudeau saying, "We join the people of Cuba today in mourning the loss of this remarkable leader.”
Reacting on Twitter, many people criticized the prime minister for apparently praising Castro while disregarding those who suffered under his rule.
Many said that Trudeau's statement blatantly ignored, or even revised, the past.
ADVERTISEMENT
And with Trudeau's characterization of Castro as "serving" the Cuban people.
This man even said Trudeau's statement made him ashamed to be Canadian.
Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, US senators with Cuban-American parents, also blasted Trudeau's statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
Not all responses were so biting, with many making fun of Trudeau for his statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
Of course, there were some that defended Trudeau's statement. "It read as diplomacy to me," one person remarked.
But the backlash was still significant. Josh Barro, editor of Business Insider, even said that President-elect Donald Trump's brief Twitter response — "Fidel Castro is dead!" — was more appropriate than Trudeau's.
-
So, what do you think? Was Trudeau's statement too much?Yes, Trudeau went too far with his praise.No, his statement was measured and diplomatic.
-
vote votesYes, Trudeau went too far with his praise.
-
vote votesNo, his statement was measured and diplomatic.
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.