People Are Not Okay With Justin Trudeau's Statement On Fidel Castro's Death

Western world leaders tasked with addressing the revolutionary's death had to be sensitive to the controversial place Castro had in history given his poor human rights record, and craft statements that were measured but not laudatory.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the leaders who released a statement on the Cuban leader's passing, but many believe he failed to achieve the right balance and was too effusive in his praise.

“It is with deep sorrow that I learned today of the death of Cuba’s longest serving President," the statement began.

Trudeau called Castro a "larger than life leader" and praised his health care and education reforms.

The Canadian leader said that while Castro was "controversial," everyone could recognize his "tremendous dedication and love for the Cuban people."

Trudeau also mentioned his father Pierre Elliot Trudeau's proud friendship with Castro and remembered meeting him at his father's funeral.