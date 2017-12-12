"I’d no idea he tweeted it, until it started trending," the professor said of his one-word correspondence being made public.

"I'm pretty short and terse in the emails that I send, particularly to people that know me, like Kade does," the professor said when asked if he typically responds to emails in that way.

"And I tell students, you know, I'm getting fifty-hundred emails a day, so you're going to get pretty short replies, and that's just how it is," he said.

"It has nothing to do with, you know, how much you value the student or care about them. You just send off the critical information, and that's about it."