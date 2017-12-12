College Students Are Sharing Emails From Their Professors After This Guy Shared A Very Blunt Correspondence
"Whatever."
Kade Walker is a 19-year-old sophomore studying political science at South Dakota State University. He told BuzzFeed News that one of his professors, David Wiltse, is a "really great" and a "really funny" guy. This past semester, he took a political science–388 research methods class with him.
So, who is David Wiltse, the professor?
Last week, Walker made a joke about an email he received from Professor Wiltse and it went massively viral.
WHATEVER.
The professor responded to Kade's joke on Twitter, a response which is MORE popular than his student's initial tweet.
Other students shared their own emails, also apparently courtesy of academia.
Good luck, punk!
