People Can't Handle This Tween's Absurd And Beautiful Bucket List

This is 18-year-old Josh Magpantay with his sisters Jesse, 11, and Julia, 15. They live in Texas.

i found my sister's bucket list? what the hell is she on

Josh told BuzzFeed News that around two weeks ago he found his youngest sister's bucket list and it's really something.

Jesse told BuzzFeed News that she wants to eat a hammerhead shark, snake and bear, "because they look and smell delicious."

Some of her reasoning is more straightforward. "I just really like sleep," she said about her goal of sleeping for 24 hours. The tween wants to sit alone in a room for an hour because she "likes being lonely."

Whereas other people are down with "regular dogs and cats," Jesse wants "a different type of pet," like a sloth or koala.

A certain event inspired some items.

"I saw a sign in a different language and I thought I don’t know what that says," she said, on why she wants to translate one around two years from now.