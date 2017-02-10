People Can't Handle This Tween's Absurd And Beautiful Bucket List
"Stay asleep for 24 hours."
This is 18-year-old Josh Magpantay with his sisters Jesse, 11, and Julia, 15. They live in Texas.
Josh told BuzzFeed News that around two weeks ago he found his youngest sister's bucket list and it's really something.
Jesse told BuzzFeed News that she wants to eat a hammerhead shark, snake and bear, "because they look and smell delicious."
Some of her reasoning is more straightforward. "I just really like sleep," she said about her goal of sleeping for 24 hours. The tween wants to sit alone in a room for an hour because she "likes being lonely."
Whereas other people are down with "regular dogs and cats," Jesse wants "a different type of pet," like a sloth or koala.
A certain event inspired some items.
"I saw a sign in a different language and I thought I don’t know what that says," she said, on why she wants to translate one around two years from now.
People on Twitter were honestly so impressed by the fifth-grader's ~goals.~ "Ur sister is gonna be legendary if she pulls all of that off. I approve," said this person.
Lots of people had the same priorities.
And it restored this person's faith in the world.
Others speculated about the empty number 10 on the list. Jesse thinks that she will fill it in "with what she wants to be when she grows up," which is "a gaming YouTuber."
"She's really smart, and zany, and weird in the way little girls are totally weird at that age, you know?" said her impressed older brother. "This list is honestly the epitome of the girl that is Jesse Magpantay."
Best of luck ticking off that list, Jesse! You go, girl!
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.