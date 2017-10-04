People Didn't Know That Their Instagram Polls Weren't Anonymous And It's A Total Mess
"I CAN NOW SEE ALL MY H8ERS."
If you didn't know, you can now add a poll to your Instagram stories.
Obviously, the feature will provide INVALUABLE intel to those who most need it.
But some people didn't realize a key function in the feature...
Your vote is not anonymous.
A lot of people didn't find out until it was too late.
Why are you doing this, Insta???? they're asking.
People were exposed. "So I know which of ye fuckers say I can't rock purple," this person tweeted. "Liars."
"ARE U SERIOUS??" one person said, in response to a tweet about the exposure.
THERE WAS A LOT OF CAPITALIZED CONFUSION.
We simply do not want to be shamed for weighing in on controversial subjects (like this one below).
Even KIDS have been apparently affected by the exposure...
People overwhelmingly don't want to have sex with @fruitdudedemonn?
Sad.
"I have done some damage," this person concluded.
Others were apparently energized by the disclosure, as it provided them with CLEAR EVIDENCE OF THOSE WHO ARE H8TING ON THEM.
This person seems to be embracing the newfound power.
So sorry @BerminghamPhil1...
You all are caught.
BYE.
Oh man.
This person immediately issued an apology.
THE "POLE" IS DANGEROUS.
In short:
Vote wisely, haters!
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.