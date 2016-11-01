People Adore This Selena Quintanilla Costume A Mom Made For Her Daughter
"Aww I could cry!"
Meet Dalia Garcia, a 21-year-old student at the University of California, Santa Barbara.
This Halloween, Garcia went as legendary singer Selena Quintanilla.
"Selena has always being a huge inspiration to the Latino population and even in our household," she told BuzzFeed News. "I grew up listening to her and looked up to her for being so talented, motivated, and dedicated."
She asked her mom, Maria Luisa Garcia, to make the costume for her. "I knew [my mom] would be able to do it because she has mad skills," she said.
It took her mom five days and, according to her son's tweet, 50 cents to make the costume.
And it turned out perfectly.
When Dalia's brother shared the result, people went crazy for it.
"With just 50 cents my mom spent days and nights working hard to make my sister's Halloween costume. She's Selena Quintanilla," he wrote on Twitter.
"LOVE it!" one person commented. "Your mom is the cutest thing!"
"Aww I could cry!" another person added. "Selena and her mom would be SO proud cause that's what they did. And your sis is so adorable! Good work, mom!"
Maria Luisa Garcia is officially the queen of Halloween.
