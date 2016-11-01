People Adore This Selena Quintanilla Costume A Mom Made For Her Daughter

Got so much love for my old man ❤️💋 #IgnoreHisDrunkFace

This Halloween, Garcia went as legendary singer Selena Quintanilla.

"Selena has always being a huge inspiration to the Latino population and even in our household," she told BuzzFeed News. "I grew up listening to her and looked up to her for being so talented, motivated, and dedicated."

She asked her mom, Maria Luisa Garcia, to make the costume for her. "I knew [my mom] would be able to do it because she has mad skills," she said.