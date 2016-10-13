This Barber Gives Kids A Discount If They Read To Him During Their Haircut

"We can get these babies to love themselves."

If kids who visit Griffin's shop read during their appointments, either the parent saves $2 or the kid receives $2.

"It wasn't my idea," Griffin told BuzzFeed News. "I first read about barbers in Harlem, Tampa, and Iowa doing this and it hit me like a book. That's so responsible!"

Griffin was sure to curate the barbershop's reading selection carefully.

"We have books, for example, like Big Hair Don’t Care, so when girls come in here they know that their big hair is beautiful and that they are beautiful," he said.

Griffin added he is a father and graduated with a degree in African-American Studies, so he "had a lot books with diverse characters at home."