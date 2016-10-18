People Are Laughing At This Little Girl's Makeup

Fall in your ways, so you can wake up and rise 👑

Now meet Diarra, her older sister. She's a hairstylist, makeup artist, and a serious fan of highlighter.

The two of them are very close, Diarra told BuzzFeed News.

Recently, however, their relationship was ~challenged~ when Brooklyn behaved like a true younger sister and did THIS.

Brooklyn had a little too much fun with her sister's makeup, and the result was messy. Diarra took a video of the aftermath.

She then tweeted the video saying, "my vanity is a MESS."

Diarra told BuzzFeed News that she was upset at first but that it was too cute not to post. Their mom, Trina, added that this wasn't Brooklyn's first makeup video.

"She adores her older sister and loves to mimic her with makeup tutorials," she said.