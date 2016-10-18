People Are Laughing At This Little Girl's Makeup
"You look like Tin Man!"
Meet Brooklyn, a 4-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, who is incredibly adorable.
She's a fan of makeup.
Now meet Diarra, her older sister. She's a hairstylist, makeup artist, and a serious fan of highlighter.
The two of them are very close, Diarra told BuzzFeed News.
Recently, however, their relationship was ~challenged~ when Brooklyn behaved like a true younger sister and did THIS.
Brooklyn had a little too much fun with her sister's makeup, and the result was messy. Diarra took a video of the aftermath.
She then tweeted the video saying, "my vanity is a MESS."
Diarra told BuzzFeed News that she was upset at first but that it was too cute not to post. Their mom, Trina, added that this wasn't Brooklyn's first makeup video.
"She adores her older sister and loves to mimic her with makeup tutorials," she said.
Other video evidence of the event stars a similarly frazzled Brooklyn. "Got caught playing in @diarra.dumornay highlighter. She's hating while I'm tryna get my glow on," her mom posted.
Brooklyn responds when questioned by her older sister, "Well because..."
"Look at you," Diarra says, "you look like Tin Man."
Needless to say, the internet is loving poor Brooklyn and her adventure into highlighter. "She's all ashamed and anxious," one person tweeted.
People said that her cuteness makes it OK. "Thx, I would be livid but she's so adorable," someone tweeted.
"Her face at the end is what's killling me, she's like, 'I know I messed up but please don't kill me,'" one person said. "Look at her little hands!"
Others approved of the job she did. "Lmao noooo her highlight game strong," said one person.
"That full facial highlight is so fashion forward!"
"That baby is GLOWING," another fan chimed in.
"Whole face," someone succinctly commented.
Her older sister is making the best of the situation, "I'm leaving all that remaining highlighter right there on the vanity. I'll just use what spilled in the morning lmao FUCK that," she tweeted.
She shared this video of her taking it off of the vanity the next day. She's not about to waste it.
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.