People Are Incredibly Angry Over This Video That Shows A Teen Throwing A Kitten Into The Street

Police in Ontario, California, said that the cat survived, but has a fractured leg. A 16-year-old suspect has been arrested.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old suspect after footage of a kitten being launched into the air, hitting the street, and then meowing in distress, went massively viral.

Footage of the incident was posted to Twitter on Friday. Click carefully, as the video is graphic.

Police in Ontario, California, said on Saturday they received information "regarding the abuse of a kitten by a young man," and had identified a 16-year-old suspect, but would not be disclosing his name, due to his age.

The cat, which police described as a "small kitten" in a press release posted to Twitter, suffered a fractured leg.

"The kitten and its owner have been located," police said. "The kitten survived the incident but did suffer an injured leg. The Inland Valley Humane Society is assisting with the investigating and care of the injured animal."

In a statement Monday, the Ontario Police Department said that they had arrested the 16-year-old suspect, after he was spotted by officers.

"He ran from the officers but was quickly tackled and arrested," the police department said. The statement added that the injured kitten was at a veterinarian hospital and in "good condition."