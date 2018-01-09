BuzzFeed News

People Are Demanding YouTube Terminate Logan Paul's Channel After The Platform's Latest Response

People Are Demanding YouTube Terminate Logan Paul's Channel After The Platform's Latest Response

"You did NOTHING!!!!!!"

By Remy Smidt

Posted on January 9, 2018, at 6:36 p.m. ET

After Logan Paul posted a video of a dead body while filming in Aokigahara, Japan’s so-called suicide forest, people demanded the YouTuber be banned from the platform.

Logan Paul Vlogs

Paul, not YouTube, took the video down amid the backlash after it received more than 6 million views. He then apologized, twice. But according to a member of the platform's flagger program, YouTube reviewed the since-deleted footage and chose to "leave it up without even an age restriction."

Logan Paul's video was reported and YouTube manually reviewed it; they decided to leave it up without even an age r… https://t.co/ciYl1AzPAx
Ben @TrustedFlagger

Logan Paul's video was reported and YouTube manually reviewed it; they decided to leave it up without even an age r… https://t.co/ciYl1AzPAx

YouTube applied a strike to Paul's channel, per its Community Guidelines.

It takes three strikes within a three-month period for a channel to be terminated. But people took issue with the platform's response at the time, criticizing it as being vague.

On Tuesday, YouTube, in a series of tweets that did not identify Paul by name, said that people "deserve to know what's going on." The company did not elaborate on how it had penalized Paul, but said that "we acted accordingly, and we are looking at further consequences."

An open letter to our community: Many of you have been frustrated with our lack of communication recently. You’re… https://t.co/Ru4MeqTk9p
YouTube @YouTube

An open letter to our community: Many of you have been frustrated with our lack of communication recently. You’re… https://t.co/Ru4MeqTk9p

Like many others, we were upset by the video that was shared last week.
YouTube @YouTube

Like many others, we were upset by the video that was shared last week.

Suicide is not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views. As Anna Akana put it perfectly: "That body… https://t.co/jSFnabuOkm
YouTube @YouTube

Suicide is not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views. As Anna Akana put it perfectly: "That body… https://t.co/jSFnabuOkm

We expect more of the creators who build their community on @YouTube, as we’re sure you do too. The channel violate… https://t.co/Ratof7b9j2
YouTube @YouTube

We expect more of the creators who build their community on @YouTube, as we’re sure you do too. The channel violate… https://t.co/Ratof7b9j2

YouTube did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment about what action, if any, the platform plans to take.

It’s taken us a long time to respond, but we’ve been listening to everything you’ve been saying. We know that the a… https://t.co/dM619N4STP
YouTube @YouTube

It’s taken us a long time to respond, but we’ve been listening to everything you’ve been saying. We know that the a… https://t.co/dM619N4STP

In response, people once again called for YouTube to terminate Paul's channel.

@YouTube delete his channel
CHESTER LOCKHART @chesterlockhart

@YouTube delete his channel

Many people were angry with the platform's comments. This person called their open letter a "meaningless apology."

@YouTube Shove your meaningless apology up your arses, you sycophantic fuckwits. The message you've sent is that it… https://t.co/xr2i5Jm63n
Liam Robertson @Doctor_Cupcakes

@YouTube Shove your meaningless apology up your arses, you sycophantic fuckwits. The message you've sent is that it… https://t.co/xr2i5Jm63n

This person was confused about how the company had "acted accordingly."

@YouTube "The channel violated our community guidelines, we acted accordingly" Me: ...but...you didn't.
Zᴀʟᴢᴀʀ ❄️ @ZalzarYoutube

@YouTube "The channel violated our community guidelines, we acted accordingly" Me: ...but...you didn't.

"You did NOTHING!!!!!!"

@YouTube You did NOTHING!!!!!!
Sidewinder2180 @sidewinder2180

@YouTube You did NOTHING!!!!!!

Someone else speculated that if another person had posted the footage, the channel would have been deleted.

@YouTube But if it wasn’t him you would have deleted his channel 908809 years ago
ava sellitto ❤️ @touchsellito

@YouTube But if it wasn’t him you would have deleted his channel 908809 years ago

@YouTube his account better be deleted.
chi🐭 @hesavenuess

@YouTube his account better be deleted.

Ban his channel, and make sure he can never upload another video again. THAT is the appropriate action and conseque… https://t.co/wjE3ZNeNPF
SkulShurtugalTCG @ShurtugalTCG

Ban his channel, and make sure he can never upload another video again. THAT is the appropriate action and conseque… https://t.co/wjE3ZNeNPF

"Don't take 9 days to respond how about that."

@YouTube Don’t take 9 days to respond how about that. Fix the platform cause from my eyes it’s going down hill from here. Do better for us.
Bryan @TheFamousFilms

@YouTube Don’t take 9 days to respond how about that. Fix the platform cause from my eyes it’s going down hill from here. Do better for us.

@YouTube If you want to make amends; Step 1: Terminate Logan Paul's channel and ban him from the platform Step 2: T… https://t.co/ZtTPkVRoeI
Robert 🐍🐍🐍 @NightWolf070

@YouTube If you want to make amends; Step 1: Terminate Logan Paul's channel and ban him from the platform Step 2: T… https://t.co/ZtTPkVRoeI

Paul was also criticized last week after a supercut of other vlogs he filmed while in Japan went massively viral. In the footage, Paul harasses people, in one instance throwing stuffed poke balls at them.

Turns out, Logan Paul's trip to Japan was problematic for many reasons 😡
We The Unicorns @wetheunicorns

Turns out, Logan Paul's trip to Japan was problematic for many reasons 😡

As for Paul, he said last week that he's "taking time to reflect."

taking time to reflect no vlog for now see you soon
Logan Paul @LoganPaul

taking time to reflect no vlog for now see you soon

Paul's representatives did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' most recent request for comment about those who believe he should be banned from YouTube.

