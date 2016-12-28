BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Dying Laughing Over This Gift That Looks Totally NSFW

news

People Are Dying Laughing Over This Gift That Looks Totally NSFW

“Definitely a fucking dildo bro."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 28, 2016, at 11:41 a.m. ET

This is Shelby Donovan, 18, and her mom Kerri Roberts. They're from New Orleans.

Shelby Donovan

Donovan told BuzzFeed News that she was stunned when she opened her mom's Christmas gift. “I stared at it for a really long time trying to process," she said.

"I knew what I thought it looked like but I didn’t want to say in front of my entire family." Around thirty people were gathered in the home for Christmas Eve.

"I started laughing but also kind of crying," the teen added.

Why? Because she unwrappedTHIS and it looks exactly like a ribbed dildo.

Shelby Donovan

"I didn't do it on purpose," her mother said.

“I was looking for a sturdy thick cup holder on Amazon. I was trying to find a handle that would fit her cup," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dildo-cup handle was "the talk of the evening," Donovan said. Even grandma got in on the sex toy jokes.

Shelby Donovan

According to the teen, her grandmother called it "business in the morning, fun at night."

When Donovan shared photos of the gift, people agreed that it was MORE than a cup handle.

MY MOM HANDED ME A GIFT SO I OPENED IT AND SCREAMED REALLY LOUD BECAUSE I THOUGHT SHE GOT ME A DILDO BUT ITS REALLY… https://t.co/Q3oI8oydDw
shoobert doobert @robertsshelby57

MY MOM HANDED ME A GIFT SO I OPENED IT AND SCREAMED REALLY LOUD BECAUSE I THOUGHT SHE GOT ME A DILDO BUT ITS REALLY… https://t.co/Q3oI8oydDw

Reply Retweet Favorite

"A multipurpose cup holder," responded one person.

@eredfish2404
ADVERTISEMENT

"Anything can be a dildo if u brave enough," said another.

@lagune

Some people were incredibly sure of the gift's ~true~ purpose. "Definitely a fucking dildo bro," wrote this person.

@jerikahlyn

"Hi, I'm a professional sex toy designer," said another Twitter user, "and that is definitely a dildo."

@FunkitToys

Donovan was hesitant when asked if she was going to make use of the gift.

"It just looks like something else," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT