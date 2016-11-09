Here Are The Darkest Jokes About A Trump Presidency So Far
"I blame 'Fight Song.'"
People against Trump are coping with dark humor after he won the presidency.
Some are pointing out responsible parties: "I blame 'Fight Song.'"
And others are saying this is like a terrifying show IRL. "This is the worst episode of Black Mirror I have ever seen."
Some are wishful — like, maybe it can be fixed?
And others are just like, why, America? "I don't get it. We had all the funny tweets."
"Is this real?" some asked
Some are making plans.
And others are like, at least we'll have weed!
And this. Oh, a glimmer of hope?
DEATH PARTY!
I guess this is it, America.
