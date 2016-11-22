BuzzFeed News

This Teen's "Dick-Liner" Response To Extreme Makeup Trends Is Seriously Hilarious

news / viral

"I need this look for the holidays."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on November 22, 2016, at 12:03 p.m. ET

Many photos of makeup saturate social media these days and give a lot of people ~goals.~

the blending tho 😍
MAKEUP ✨ @BeautyPostss

the blending tho 😍

However, sometimes they get a little extreme. Asia Brautigam, 19, from California told BuzzFeed News that "[she] wanted to joke around about the creative and artistic eyeshadow looks" that she sees everywhere.

Asia Brautigam

With five minutes and some eyeliner Brautigam created her own "look," where penis and scrotum straddle the eyeball.

Asia Brautigam

"Wow, MUA Twitter has been so creative with their eye looks, thought I'd have my take," she tweeted.

Wow MUA Twitter has been so creative with their eye looks, thought I'd have my take 😍😍😍😩😩😩🙏🙏🙏💯💯💯⛽️🅰🆖
Wow MUA Twitter has been so creative with their eye looks, thought I'd have my take 😍😍😍😩😩😩🙏🙏🙏💯💯💯⛽️🅰🆖

People absolutely love her dick-liner clapback. "Honestly the best one I've seen," someone said.

@asialbx honestly the best one I've seen
@asialbx honestly the best one I've seen

Another added that "we need a tutorial NOW," because she needs this look for...the holidays.

@asialbx @hoIycurls we need a tutorial NOW I need this look for the holidays
@asialbx @hoIycurls we need a tutorial NOW I need this look for the holidays

"When I go to my grandparents," another added.

@asialbx @katesmitthhhh when I go to my grandparents
@asialbx @katesmitthhhh when I go to my grandparents

Many are copying the dick-liner. "You have inspired me deeply," one said of her more thickly-lined version.

@asialbx you have inspired me deeply
@asialbx you have inspired me deeply

"You won't," someone challenged and... yep, she did — nut crease and all.

@nicolepena_ @asialbx 😤😤😂
@nicolepena_ @asialbx 😤😤😂

Everyone is like...thank you.

@asialbx thanks for the inspo!
@asialbx thanks for the inspo!

Seriously this is inspo.

inspo from @asialbx 💞🍭🎀
inspo from @asialbx 💞🍭🎀

One person even decided that her glittery version of the dick-liner is "[her] new everyday eye makeup." Wow.

@asialbx sooo in LOVE with your look💞😫😫 my new everyday eye makeup
@asialbx sooo in LOVE with your look💞😫😫 my new everyday eye makeup

Brautigam clarified that the tweet was not to make fun of makeup artists.

"I think they're all creative and amazingly talented!" she said, and added, "My dick-liner will never compare!"

