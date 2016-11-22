This Teen's "Dick-Liner" Response To Extreme Makeup Trends Is Seriously Hilarious
"I need this look for the holidays."
Many photos of makeup saturate social media these days and give a lot of people ~goals.~
However, sometimes they get a little extreme. Asia Brautigam, 19, from California told BuzzFeed News that "[she] wanted to joke around about the creative and artistic eyeshadow looks" that she sees everywhere.
With five minutes and some eyeliner Brautigam created her own "look," where penis and scrotum straddle the eyeball.
"Wow, MUA Twitter has been so creative with their eye looks, thought I'd have my take," she tweeted.
People absolutely love her dick-liner clapback. "Honestly the best one I've seen," someone said.
Another added that "we need a tutorial NOW," because she needs this look for...the holidays.
"When I go to my grandparents," another added.
Many are copying the dick-liner. "You have inspired me deeply," one said of her more thickly-lined version.
"You won't," someone challenged and... yep, she did — nut crease and all.
Everyone is like...thank you.
Seriously this is inspo.
One person even decided that her glittery version of the dick-liner is "[her] new everyday eye makeup." Wow.
Brautigam clarified that the tweet was not to make fun of makeup artists.
"I think they're all creative and amazingly talented!" she said, and added, "My dick-liner will never compare!"
