The Purest Meme Of The Inauguration Is George W. Bush With His Poncho

news / viral

"Lit."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on January 20, 2017, at 4:17 p.m. ET

It rained during the inauguration on Friday, and some onlookers, like former President George W. Bush, sought protection from the elements.

To many on the internet, the former president looked like he was struggling a bit with the piece of outerwear — and memes developed furiously.

1. "Mood."

mood
Ziwe @ziwe

mood

2."Same."

Same
Andrew Katz @katz

Same

3. "Never thought I'd say that George W. Bush is all of us, but here we are."

Never thought I'd say that George W Bush is all of us, but here we are #Inauguration
Ellie Schwartz @EllieInTheStars

Never thought I'd say that George W Bush is all of us, but here we are #Inauguration

4. "The George W. Bush reaction cam during Trump's inauguration speech was lit."

The George W. Bush reaction cam during Trump's inauguration speech was lit
Max Tani @maxwelltani

The George W. Bush reaction cam during Trump's inauguration speech was lit

5. "How can you not know how to put on a rain poncho?"

How can u not know how to put on a rain poncho 😫😫😫
Amanda Hunter @__SourPatchKidd

How can u not know how to put on a rain poncho 😫😫😫 https://t.co/cmG0mslZI3

6. "George W. Bush so embarrassed to be seen in Trump's company he hid in a plastic bag."

George W Bush so embarrassed to be seen in Trump's company he hid in a plastic bag #feels #InaugurationDay
Ophelia Buckleton @OBuckleton

George W Bush so embarrassed to be seen in Trump's company he hid in a plastic bag #feels #InaugurationDay

7. "Tfw you're responsible for the deaths of 100,000 Iraqis but you still don't know how to use a rain poncho."

Tfw you're responsible for the deaths of 100,000 Iraqis but you still don't know how to use a rain poncho
Gabriella Paiella @GMPaiella

Tfw you're responsible for the deaths of 100,000 Iraqis but you still don't know how to use a rain poncho

8. "Some of us are sad today, but others had a great time playing peekaboo with a plastic sheet."

Some of us are sad today, but others had a great time playing peekaboo with a plastic sheet.
Kashana @kashanacauley

Some of us are sad today, but others had a great time playing peekaboo with a plastic sheet.

9. "W is all of us with a poncho."

W is all of us with a poncho.
Brody Logan @BrodyLogan

W is all of us with a poncho.

10. "As wack as today is at least we have George Bush tryna put a rain poncho on lmaooo."

As wack as today is at least we have George Bush tryna put a rain poncho on lmaooo
victoria @CountOnVic

As wack as today is at least we have George Bush tryna put a rain poncho on lmaooo

11. "Legend."

Legend
Elliott Schwartz @elliosch

Legend

