Parents Called The Police Because Their Teens Were Getting Sunburned At TanaCon

"Hotel staff locked themselves in their offices and called the police department for assistance."

"TanaCon," the alternative convention to the massive annual YouTube gathering Vidcon, was shut down on its first day Friday and canceled before its second day after police were called over concerns about an unruly teenage crowd.

The gathering, organized by YouTuber Tana Mongeau, was held at the Anaheim Marriott Suites hotel in Garden Grove, California.

The Garden Grove Police Department told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday that it received calls from parents worried about "heat related exposure" to their teenage children, and from hotel staff, who had locked themselves in their offices, away from what became an unruly crowd.

Over the weekend, Mongeau repeatedly implied that the event was shut down because of crowd size, saying that 15,000 unregistered guests showed up at her convention. She also tweeted that the fire marshal played a role in ending the event.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, the Garden Grove Police Department said the crowd size was around 4,000 to 5,000 people and that the fire department did not shut down the event.

Neither Good Times Live, the company that helped to organize the event, nor Mongeau immediately returned BuzzFeed News' requests for comment.,