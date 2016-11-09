Parents Are Taking Their Daughters To Vote For Hillary And It'll Make You Feel Things
"When I get big, I can be president?"
As people around the country hit the polls and cast their votes for president, many pro-Hillary voters brought along their daughters for the historic day.
And it'll give you a whole boatload of feelings.
Dads brought their daughters.
So did moms.
And whole families hit the polls together.
Pantsuits were donned.
And costumes were sported.
And of course, there were stickers.
Some little girls wondered if they could be president one day.
And their parents knew they could.
Some traveled long distances to vote together.
For many, the election was even more special, because it was the first time their daughters were old enough to vote.
It was special for so many parents and their young ones. "Lauren will change the world someday too," this mom tweeted.
Another mother summed up her experience beautifully. "Held on to my youngest daughter, wearing all-white, while voting for a woman president," she tweeted. "This is everything!"
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.