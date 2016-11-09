BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Parents Are Taking Their Daughters To Vote For Hillary And It'll Make You Feel Things

news

Parents Are Taking Their Daughters To Vote For Hillary And It'll Make You Feel Things

"When I get big, I can be president?"

By Remy Smidt and Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 7:27 p.m. ET

As people around the country hit the polls and cast their votes for president, many pro-Hillary voters brought along their daughters for the historic day.

On this historic #ElectionDay so proud to take my daughter to #Vote in her 1st #PresidentialElection in our beloved… https://t.co/hTYYRt5Jy3
Fernand R. Amandi @AmandiOnAir

On this historic #ElectionDay so proud to take my daughter to #Vote in her 1st #PresidentialElection in our beloved… https://t.co/hTYYRt5Jy3

Reply Retweet Favorite

And it'll give you a whole boatload of feelings.

Mother &amp; Daughter on this monumental day. #pantsuitnation #HillaryClintonForPresident #ImWithHer
Stephanie Danielson @stephdanielson

Mother &amp; Daughter on this monumental day. #pantsuitnation #HillaryClintonForPresident #ImWithHer

Reply Retweet Favorite

Dads brought their daughters.

Daughter's first vote. Proud moment, important moment. #hervotematters #herlifematters #proudpapa
Greg Lucas @lucasgreg

Daughter's first vote. Proud moment, important moment. #hervotematters #herlifematters #proudpapa

Reply Retweet Favorite
Voting with my daughter in #Walpole, NH. Happy Election Day! Now Vote!
Ken Burns @KenBurns

Voting with my daughter in #Walpole, NH. Happy Election Day! Now Vote!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Incredibly proud to bring my daughter to elect America's first female president #ImWithHer #ElectionDay
Conor Semler @ConorSemler

Incredibly proud to bring my daughter to elect America's first female president #ImWithHer #ElectionDay

Reply Retweet Favorite

So did moms.

My daughter and I out to vote and wearing white - remembering the women who fought for our vote and the women who s… https://t.co/iO2hADP1yJ
Tamara Gray @tamaralgray

My daughter and I out to vote and wearing white - remembering the women who fought for our vote and the women who s… https://t.co/iO2hADP1yJ

Reply Retweet Favorite
Mother-daughter voting! We voted for @HillaryClinton today and it feels great! Come on Nov. 9!
Carlota Ocampo @ocampoc10

Mother-daughter voting! We voted for @HillaryClinton today and it feels great! Come on Nov. 9!

Reply Retweet Favorite

And whole families hit the polls together.

So proud to have my daughter here to witness this historic day! #familyvote #pantsuitnation #ElectionDay
Kate Schweigart @KateSchweigart

So proud to have my daughter here to witness this historic day! #familyvote #pantsuitnation #ElectionDay

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Pantsuits were donned.

Mother daughter matching #pantsuits #pantsuitnation #imwithher #votingformydaughters
kamseattle @kamseattle

Mother daughter matching #pantsuits #pantsuitnation #imwithher #votingformydaughters

Reply Retweet Favorite
@HillaryClinton Brought my 7 wk old daughter to vote today. So grateful for this moment!🇺🇸 #ImWithHer… https://t.co/kf4vpq9u8T
Hailey Gallant Rice @heyhgr

@HillaryClinton Brought my 7 wk old daughter to vote today. So grateful for this moment!🇺🇸 #ImWithHer… https://t.co/kf4vpq9u8T

Reply Retweet Favorite
Mom and daughter -- VOTING! #werk #ham4vote #pantsuitnation @HamiltonMusical
Kimerer L LaMothe @kimererlamothe

Mom and daughter -- VOTING! #werk #ham4vote #pantsuitnation @HamiltonMusical

Reply Retweet Favorite

And costumes were sported.

My daughter &amp; I dressed as #suffragettes to vote in #Dallas. I want her to remember today for the rest of her life… https://t.co/ltecKLV7pk
Jayne @JaynieMarie

My daughter &amp; I dressed as #suffragettes to vote in #Dallas. I want her to remember today for the rest of her life… https://t.co/ltecKLV7pk

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
OMG. Went home to take daughter to vote with me. Look how she met me!! Best kid ever. #imwithher
Teresa @TeresaKopec

OMG. Went home to take daughter to vote with me. Look how she met me!! Best kid ever. #imwithher

Reply Retweet Favorite
My daughter gets to grow up with a new hero symbol on her chest. #imwithher #pantsuitnation #whatatimetobealive ❤️
TKru @tarakrugel

My daughter gets to grow up with a new hero symbol on her chest. #imwithher #pantsuitnation #whatatimetobealive ❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

And of course, there were stickers.

I took my 8 year old daughter to vote this afternoon. She was thrilled to see voting in action.… https://t.co/Lnq1CvJxuh
J Kate B @jKateb

I took my 8 year old daughter to vote this afternoon. She was thrilled to see voting in action.… https://t.co/Lnq1CvJxuh

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some little girls wondered if they could be president one day.

After helping me vote, my daughter asked, "When I get big, I can be president?" Thanks, @HillaryClinton, for showin… https://t.co/VkB1sTIcZn
Katie @katieschaber

After helping me vote, my daughter asked, "When I get big, I can be president?" Thanks, @HillaryClinton, for showin… https://t.co/VkB1sTIcZn

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@HillaryClinton my daughter sat next to me as I voted. She said she might be President someday.
justanothermomblog @christicruz

@HillaryClinton my daughter sat next to me as I voted. She said she might be President someday.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And their parents knew they could.

"I voted for Hillary because she continues to be a champion for women &amp; my daughter can see that one day she too ca… https://t.co/9TOPhmZOxj
Bradley E. Williams @B_RadWill

"I voted for Hillary because she continues to be a champion for women &amp; my daughter can see that one day she too ca… https://t.co/9TOPhmZOxj

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some traveled long distances to vote together.

Drove to SA to pick up my precious daughter, Ana, and drove us back to AUSTIN so we could vote together. She voted… https://t.co/hhQnjz9f3t
Carl S. Richie @carlsrichie

Drove to SA to pick up my precious daughter, Ana, and drove us back to AUSTIN so we could vote together. She voted… https://t.co/hhQnjz9f3t

Reply Retweet Favorite

For many, the election was even more special, because it was the first time their daughters were old enough to vote.

So happy to be able to vote with my daughter, who just turned 18 a few weeks ago. #history #weAreWithHer
Veronica Escobar @vgescobar

So happy to be able to vote with my daughter, who just turned 18 a few weeks ago. #history #weAreWithHer

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Proud to say I got to vote with my daughter today. It was her first time! It's our right &amp; it's our duty.… https://t.co/h1lrROe5U9
Larry Reece @cowboyvoice

Proud to say I got to vote with my daughter today. It was her first time! It's our right &amp; it's our duty.… https://t.co/h1lrROe5U9

Reply Retweet Favorite
My daughter voted in her first election today. So proud to stand with her as she made a difference in her future!… https://t.co/leosOqwtkd
Anthony Anderson @anthonyanderson

My daughter voted in her first election today. So proud to stand with her as she made a difference in her future!… https://t.co/leosOqwtkd

Reply Retweet Favorite
Daughter by my side 2 vote 4 @HillaryClinton➡️ most qualified Presidential candidate in modern history!… https://t.co/mIWD3n1iZA
LA Gardner @LAFG46

Daughter by my side 2 vote 4 @HillaryClinton➡️ most qualified Presidential candidate in modern history!… https://t.co/mIWD3n1iZA

Reply Retweet Favorite
I've taught my daughter that she can make a difference and this first vote is one way of showing it!! #myvotestory
Melissa Farmer @MelissaFarmer34

I've taught my daughter that she can make a difference and this first vote is one way of showing it!! #myvotestory

Reply Retweet Favorite

It was special for so many parents and their young ones. "Lauren will change the world someday too," this mom tweeted.

My daughter, Lauren, came with as I cast my historic vote for @HillaryClinton. Lauren will change the world somed… https://t.co/Xn41Wo6Scw
Debra @DebraD95

My daughter, Lauren, came with as I cast my historic vote for @HillaryClinton. Lauren will change the world somed… https://t.co/Xn41Wo6Scw

Reply Retweet Favorite

Another mother summed up her experience beautifully. "Held on to my youngest daughter, wearing all-white, while voting for a woman president," she tweeted. "This is everything!"

Held on to my youngest daughter, wearing all white, while voting for a woman president. This is everything!… https://t.co/X6nRrcnc53
elin @elinneugebauer

Held on to my youngest daughter, wearing all white, while voting for a woman president. This is everything!… https://t.co/X6nRrcnc53

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT