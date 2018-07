People Around The World Are Freaking Out About These French "Farmers"

French photographer Fred Goudon made everyone's steamy pastoral dreams come true with his new calendar for 2017. In it, shirtless "farmers" pose against the backdrops of hay, fields, and livestock.

"The French Farmers Calendar is a tribute to a profession which often [has a] lack of gratefulness," Goudon's website reads.

"All of them have lent themselves to play the game of posing in a sexy way to promote in an off-the-wall way the work and dedication with which the farmers are involved relentlessly in their hard job," it says.