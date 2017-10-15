People Are Sharing Their Experiences Of Strangers Telling Them To Smile After This Viral Tweet

"I was jogging on a treadmill at the gym," Richards told BuzzFeed News. "I had headphones on and I had sort of zoned out, but then I noticed that an older man was standing in front of me and motioning for me to smile."

"I kept staring at him, which would make him exaggerate the smiling motion again and again," she said. "Finally, I just plastered on a fake smile and quickly looked away. I was really upset and wondering why this guy needed to single me out like that."