BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Couple Adopted What They Thought Was A Mini Pig And Wow It Absolutely Isn't

news

This Couple Adopted What They Thought Was A Mini Pig And Wow It Absolutely Isn't

She's big and beloved.

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 18, 2017, at 11:04 a.m. ET

This is the story of Esther and her dads.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Warning: some of this footage is graphic.

Meet Derek Walter (left) and Steve Jenkins (right). They live in Canada.

BuzzFeed News

The couple thought that the pig they adopted, Esther, was a mini pig, Jenkins told BuzzFeed News.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed News

Turns out that was absolutely not the case.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT

OHHHHH my goodness gracious, bless their hearts.

Jenkins said that the vet noticed little Esther&#x27;s cropped tail on her first visit.That&#x27;s when they discovered that their new pig was for sure not going to be miniature. “It’s a very common practice to cut [pigs] tails off on commercial farms,&quot; said Jenkins.
BuzzFeed News

Jenkins said that the vet noticed little Esther's cropped tail on her first visit.

That's when they discovered that their new pig was for sure not going to be miniature. “It’s a very common practice to cut [pigs] tails off on commercial farms," said Jenkins.

The couple tracked their new pig's growth. “She was growing at a pound a day at the fastest,” Walter said.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed News

Esther is big but beloved. "Her intelligence surpassed the dogs instantly," Walter said.

BuzzFeed News

Inspired by the other fate that could have awaited their pet, the couple began Happily Ever Esther Farm Sanctuary. The ~saved~ animals sleep out of the house.

BuzzFeed News

But Esther sleeps indoors with her forever family <3.

BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT