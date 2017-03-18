This Couple Adopted What They Thought Was A Mini Pig And Wow It Absolutely Isn't
She's big and beloved.
This is the story of Esther and her dads.
Meet Derek Walter (left) and Steve Jenkins (right). They live in Canada.
The couple thought that the pig they adopted, Esther, was a mini pig, Jenkins told BuzzFeed News.
Turns out that was absolutely not the case.
ADVERTISEMENT
OHHHHH my goodness gracious, bless their hearts.
The couple tracked their new pig's growth. “She was growing at a pound a day at the fastest,” Walter said.
Esther is big but beloved. "Her intelligence surpassed the dogs instantly," Walter said.
Inspired by the other fate that could have awaited their pet, the couple began Happily Ever Esther Farm Sanctuary. The ~saved~ animals sleep out of the house.
But Esther sleeps indoors with her forever family <3.
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.