This Pig Had A Maternity Photo Shoot And It Was Amazing

A new pig mommy named Sophie proved she is the ultimate diva by posing for a simply perfect maternity photo shoot.

Sophie currently lives at the Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary.

The facility "rehabs and re-homes animals that are victims of abuse, neglect, or abandonment," a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

The sanctuary contacted photographer Jessica Cvelbar of Enjoy the Ride Photography for the pig’s maternity shoot earlier this month, and she happily said yes.

“How could I turn that down?” Cvelbar asked BuzzFeed News, and added, “it was a once in a lifetime request.”