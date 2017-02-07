BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Teen Just Discovered "A Big Ass Penis" In Her Widely Shared Senior Photo

news

This Teen Just Discovered "A Big Ass Penis" In Her Widely Shared Senior Photo

"Girl me too."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 7, 2017, at 1:51 p.m. ET

Meet Alexis Boatfield, a 19-year-old college student at Bowling Green State University. On Sunday night, Boatfield was with her boyfriend looking at old photos.

Alexis Boatfield

Her boyfriend made a ~startling~ discovery in one of her senior pics, Boatfield told BuzzFeed News. While showing him the photo, she asked him if he thought she looked cute. "Yeah, except the big dick above your head," he responded.

oh so no one was gonna tell me there was a big ass penis behind my head for my senior pictures???
alexis @alexisboatfield

oh so no one was gonna tell me there was a big ass penis behind my head for my senior pictures???

Reply Retweet Favorite

Uhh...

Alexis Boatfield

The couple thought that it was hilarious.

"This picture was all over Facebook a year ago," the teen said. She said that it was also "printed out in many forms."

But somehow she never noticed it, and nobody else seemed to either. If someone did, that person did not notify Boatfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Oh so no one was gonna tell me there was a big ass penis behind my head for my senior pictures???" Boatfield tweeted after her boyfriend's discovery. One person was just in disbelief.

@alexisboatfield @bwiyurin HOW UNAWARE WAS YOUR PHOTOGRAPHER??!??!?😂
Vance @VanceLambright

@alexisboatfield @bwiyurin HOW UNAWARE WAS YOUR PHOTOGRAPHER??!??!?😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

And this Twitter user thought that the pic was cute regardless.

@alexisboatfield but this pic is cute so it's okay😂
Sexy Lexi @blaineohblaine

@alexisboatfield but this pic is cute so it's okay😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other people shared their own photo shoot run-ins with dicks.

@alexisboatfield don't worry girl. I have one coming out of me
corvette✖️ @alexis_sus

@alexisboatfield don't worry girl. I have one coming out of me

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's a red one.

@alexisboatfield girl me too
Kaley ☽ @missskaleyann

@alexisboatfield girl me too

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Wow.

@alexisboatfield i can relate, my hand is on one in mine 😂😅
Alyssa Morrison @alysssaaaa____

@alexisboatfield i can relate, my hand is on one in mine 😂😅

Reply Retweet Favorite

This person was dead.

@alexisboatfield I AM DEAD HAHA OMG can everyone please make a thread of senior pictures with penises in the background pls ty
jen @iloveeyoujennay

@alexisboatfield I AM DEAD HAHA OMG can everyone please make a thread of senior pictures with penises in the background pls ty

Reply Retweet Favorite

Boatfield found the other photos hilarious. "It definitely made me laugh, and realize I wasn't the only oblivious one," she said.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the photographer, a family friend of Boatfield's, for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT