This Couple Just Got Engaged At The Pride Parade In New York And The Photos Are Gorgeous

Congrats to the happy couple!

By Remy Smidt

Posted on June 24, 2018, at 5:15 p.m. ET

On Sunday, people filled the streets in New York City to celebrate at the annual Pride Parade. It's Pride Month!

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

And love was in the air! Two members of the New York City Fire Department, EMT Trudy Bermudez and paramedic Tayreen Bonilla, got engaged, to the delight of onlookers.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

Other FDNY members were on scene, as were a ton of truly happy people observing the emotional proposal.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

Here they are looking enchanted.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images
Look at how excited everyone was!

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

They can't handle it!

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

!!!

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

Overjoyed!

Kena Betancur / Getty Images
Just look at this person in the back...

Kena Betancur / Getty Images
Kena Betancur / Getty Images

The FDNY congratulated the couple, who work at Station 43 in Brooklyn, and shared an anecdote about how the newly engaged pair once helped save a man's life.

FDNY @FDNY

She said yes! Congrats to #FDNY EMT Trudy Bermudez and Paramedic Tayreen Bonilla of #Station43 on your engagement! #pride2018 #NYCPride2018 https://t.co/DGiUyOlVwz

Reply Retweet Favorite

According to a post on the FDNY's Instagram, Ken Taskent went into cardiac arrest last year while at "a classic car event."

FDNY @FDNY

Last year, EMT Trudy Bermudez and Paramedic Tayreen Bonilla #Station43 helped save the life of Ken Taskent, one of the #FDNY 2018 Second Chance Ceremony survivors. Read the story at https://t.co/3G6INqUfE2 #pride2018 #NYCPride2018 https://t.co/4DOpNnLRb6

Reply Retweet Favorite
"Paramedics, EMTs and the Captain of #Station43 were on scene in minutes and together these seven men and women worked as one and used all of their training to restore their patient’s circulation and get him to the hospital," according to the FDNY.

Everyone is now wishing the couple a ton of happiness.

JL @NewJaeCity

Nice! Congrats to them https://t.co/dOdQ39NPMx

Reply Retweet Favorite

Someone pointed out that "love always wins."

Carmelle Danneman @carmelle22

LOVE ALWAYS WINS &lt;3 https://t.co/3mNM6OMKt3

Reply Retweet Favorite

Congrats, you two!

Lisa Pines @PinesLisa

@FDNY @NYCMayor Mazel Tov Trudy and Tareen!

Reply Retweet Favorite

"She said yes!"

🏳️‍🌈🦄🌈😭💛❤️💚💙💜

