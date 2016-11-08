People Are Crying, Vomiting, And Anxious AF Leading Up To Election Night

BuzzFeed News

"I just want to be taken back to my real planet already."

By Remy Smidt and Tanya Chen

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 11:30 a.m. ET

It's Election Day and therefore, it's time to confront our country's severe, pulsating, unified anxiety.

Some people are longing to return to an earth that was once familiar to them.

All this talk about Election Day is giving me anxiety. I just want to be taken back to my real planet already.
LA LLORONA @YungKundalini

All this talk about Election Day is giving me anxiety. I just want to be taken back to my real planet already.

And to go back to a time of simpler anxiety.

Can't wait for the election so I can go back to feeling crippling anxiety about a wider range of things.
Eric Whitacre @EricWhitacre

Can't wait for the election so I can go back to feeling crippling anxiety about a wider range of things.

Can't wait for this election to be over so I can go back to having normal fears like certainty of death and existential dread of nothingness
Mikel Jollett @Mikel_Jollett

Can't wait for this election to be over so I can go back to having normal fears like certainty of death and existential dread of nothingness

Others are turning to laughter.

Hahahahahaha my anxiety about the election is up to my neck hahahahahaha resisting fear through dark humor hahahahahahaha
Abeer Syedah @AbeerSyedah

Hahahahahaha my anxiety about the election is up to my neck hahahahahaha resisting fear through dark humor hahahahahahaha

I CAN'T WAIT FOR THIS ELECTION TO BE OVER SO I CAN UNFOLLOW A TON OF CRAPPY PEOPLE LOL
dadmustfish @atmosphere

I CAN'T WAIT FOR THIS ELECTION TO BE OVER SO I CAN UNFOLLOW A TON OF CRAPPY PEOPLE LOL

Some talked about steps they'll take depending on the victor — er, one particular victor.

As soon as Trump wins the election I'm changing my name from Ricardo to Richard, i ain't taking no chances.
Mexican GBE Leader @vuhsace

As soon as Trump wins the election I'm changing my name from Ricardo to Richard, i ain't taking no chances.

I gave up trying to learn Russian on Duolingo a few months ago but I'm going to have to start up again if Trump wins
Mara Wilson @MaraWilson

I gave up trying to learn Russian on Duolingo a few months ago but I'm going to have to start up again if Trump wins

I took Tuesday off to vote, then get nails, hair &amp; a facial done so I look decent at the slave auction on November 9, if Trump wins.
Asia @AsiaChloeBrown

I took Tuesday off to vote, then get nails, hair &amp; a facial done so I look decent at the slave auction on November 9, if Trump wins.

Because, for a lot of people, the fear is rooted in something very, very real.

Psssst here's a lil secret guys, its harder to "calm down" about the election when you're Muslim, a POC, LGBTQ+, female, undocumented,
Sam Escobar 👻 @myhairisblue

Psssst here's a lil secret guys, its harder to "calm down" about the election when you're Muslim, a POC, LGBTQ+, female, undocumented,

"I've never had an anxiety disorder but I am Jewish and living through the current election which feels fairly similar?"

I've never had an anxiety disorder but I am jewish and living through the current election which feels fairly similar?
Moshe Kasher @moshekasher

I've never had an anxiety disorder but I am jewish and living through the current election which feels fairly similar?

Others provided remedies to the ailment, like this surprise dog situation.

#ElectionFinalThoughts If the election results start causing anxiety, watch this GIF instead.
Linda Childers @LindaChilders1

#ElectionFinalThoughts If the election results start causing anxiety, watch this GIF instead.

I'm having a hard time surviving this election so here is my dog in case you are too:
Votey McVoteface @poguemahonebrew

I'm having a hard time surviving this election so here is my dog in case you are too:

But mostly people are just feeling oppressive amounts of anxiety.

I guess my election prediction is that I will have diarrhea&amp;trauma from this for the rest of my life, but thats just my personal poll
jenny slate @jennyslate

I guess my election prediction is that I will have diarrhea&amp;trauma from this for the rest of my life, but thats just my personal poll

Stressed about the election? Just remember, it only reshapes your future and the lives of billions of people for multiple generations.
Ronan Farrow @RonanFarrow

Stressed about the election? Just remember, it only reshapes your future and the lives of billions of people for multiple generations.

I'm really tired and stressed so if we could rig this election faster and more decisively I'd appreciate it thanks
shauna 💃 1 day @goldengateblond

I'm really tired and stressed so if we could rig this election faster and more decisively I'd appreciate it thanks

"Just threw up out of anxiety over this election and I'm pretty sure I heard the entire world nod understandingly."

Just threw up out of anxiety over this election and I'm pretty sure I heard the entire world nod understandingly.
Elizabeth @Elizasoul80

Just threw up out of anxiety over this election and I'm pretty sure I heard the entire world nod understandingly.

Desperation level 100.

JFC this election anxiety is making me ill please dear god VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE &amp; not for the man who bragged about committing sexual assault
zoe kazan @zoeinthecities

JFC this election anxiety is making me ill please dear god VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE &amp; not for the man who bragged about committing sexual assault

today feels like christmas eve except terrifying
Loryn Brantz 1 day @LorynBrantz

today feels like christmas eve except terrifying

Feels like a combination of Christmas Eve and the day before major, possibly life-threatening surgery.
Christopher Hayes @chrislhayes

Feels like a combination of Christmas Eve and the day before major, possibly life-threatening surgery.

People who don't even go here (who aren't even American) are feeling second-hand stress.

IM SO STRESSED OVER THIS DAMN ELECTION AND IM NOT EVEN AMERICAN
@hollywoodians

IM SO STRESSED OVER THIS DAMN ELECTION AND IM NOT EVEN AMERICAN

i am so stressed about the election on tuesday and im not even american so i cant begin to imagine how stressed yall are right now
Livia Tsang @liviatsang

i am so stressed about the election on tuesday and im not even american so i cant begin to imagine how stressed yall are right now

I'm so anxious about this election and I'm not even American
laura @uhuhailey

I'm so anxious about this election and I'm not even American

Well. We'll find out who's in charge of us soon enough!

"Hahahahahahaha... 😕😫😲 "

