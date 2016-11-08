People Are Crying, Vomiting, And Anxious AF Leading Up To Election Night
"I just want to be taken back to my real planet already."
It's Election Day and therefore, it's time to confront our country's severe, pulsating, unified anxiety.
Some people are longing to return to an earth that was once familiar to them.
And to go back to a time of simpler anxiety.
Others are turning to laughter.
Some talked about steps they'll take depending on the victor — er, one particular victor.
Because, for a lot of people, the fear is rooted in something very, very real.
"I've never had an anxiety disorder but I am Jewish and living through the current election which feels fairly similar?"
Others provided remedies to the ailment, like this surprise dog situation.
But mostly people are just feeling oppressive amounts of anxiety.
"Just threw up out of anxiety over this election and I'm pretty sure I heard the entire world nod understandingly."
Desperation level 100.
People who don't even go here (who aren't even American) are feeling second-hand stress.
Well. We'll find out who's in charge of us soon enough!
"Hahahahahahaha... 😕😫😲 "
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
