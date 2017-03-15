BuzzFeed News

People Are Seriously Upset After This Grandpa's Date Stood Him Up

He put on a nice sweater!

By Remy Smidt

Posted on March 15, 2017, at 5:22 p.m. ET

Meet 16-year-old Gabby Foresta and her grandpa, Jim Moroney. They live in California.

Gabby Foresta

Moroney, who said that he doesn't really mess with the internet, told BuzzFeed News that his neighbor put him on Match.com around four months ago.

On Saturday, Moroney drove almost an hour to meet up with a woman from the site. "I was dressed — a nice sweater on — and had a dozen roses and See's Candies," the 73-year-old said.

Gabby Foresta

Despite the effort, the grandad was stood up. "You know what, this is the way the dating scene is," he said. "I hope that I find someone truthful, loving, and that has compassion. I'm looking for that special woman."

Gabby Foresta
After his date didn't show, Moroney took the roses to his granddaughter's house. "I was sad for him but I made sure to comfort him and tell him it was okay and I love him," Foresta said.

Gabby Foresta

People really freaked out when the teen tweeted about the ditching.

My grandpa got all dressed up for his date, drove 45 minutes away, bought her chocolate and flowers and he got stoo… https://t.co/2Ydaa2IEUO
gab @gabbyforesta1

Many people want to "just talk" with the woman who bailed.

@gabbyforesta1 WHO IS THIS LADY I JUST WANNA T A L K
maddie @fireflyphiI

@gabbyforesta1 what's her address i just wanna talk
becs @becca_plunkett

@gabbyforesta1 where she at?!
KL△⃒⃘M @KlamBam

People are trying to date the grandpa.

@gabbyforesta1 I will date him
princess peach @wishuponaLAUR

@gabbyforesta1 I'll go on a date with him I'm not even kidding
Morgan Fitzgerald @morgzeli

Because they can't handle the sadness.

@gabbyforesta1 Stop 😭😭 I'll go on a date with your grandpa!!!
Kelsey @_KelseyLaughlin

Not again.

@gabbyforesta1 this some paw paw shit all over again 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡
squidgod @chevysmells

As for Moroney, he plans to continue to date. "It was something that happens, and not just to me, but other people," he said. "It’s alright, I will kick myself in the ass and get going again."

Gabby Foresta
