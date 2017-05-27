A Noose Was Found On A Tree Outside A Smithsonian Museum In Washington, DC

The secretary of the Smithsonian Institution called the incident "deeply disturbing."

A noose was found hanging from a tree outside the Hirshhorn museum on Friday evening in Washington, DC, Smithsonian Institution staff said.

Linda St. Thomas, chief spokeswoman for the Smithsonian Institution, told BuzzFeed News that a security officer found the noose hanging from a tree on museum grounds around 6:30 p.m. ET, about an hour after it closed to the public.

The secretary of the Smithsonian, David Skorton, on Saturday sent staff an email, which began by describing the incident as "deeply disturbing news."

"The Smithsonian is committed to be a welcoming, inclusive, and safe place for all," Skorton wrote in his email. "I know you join me in deploring this act."

Skorton said US Park Police were contacted and "a criminal investigation is underway."

"It is unknown when the noose was hung or how long it had been there," US Park Police said. "The USPP continues to investigate this case."