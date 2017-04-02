BuzzFeed News

This Little Cow Is Super Great Friends With All Of These Dogs And It's So Incredibly Cute

"Holy cow!"

By Remy Smidt

Posted on April 2, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Meet Moonpie. She lives in Arkansas at an animal sanctuary called Rocky Ridge Refuge.

Janice Wolf, who runs the nonprofit, told BuzzFeed News that Moonpie is a "miniature cow."

When she first came to Rocky Ridge, almost two months ago, the little calf "instantly" connected with all of the doggos at the rescue, Wolf said

Hello there, doggo. I'm Moonpie.

Hello there, pupper. I'm Moonpie.

Rocky Ridge Refuge / Via Facebook: rockyridgerefuge

Wolf said that A LOT of cuddling happens.

Rocky Ridge Refuge / Via Facebook: rockyridgerefuge
And when it's nice outside, the little calf and the doggos all play together.

Via Facebook: rockyridgerefuge

Spackle, a white bull terrier, is the most in love with Moonpie. "She was the first one to really claim her. She never left her side," Wolf said. "They were just glued at the hip."

Via Facebook: rockyridgerefuge

Spackle cleans Moonpie.

Via Facebook: rockyridgerefuge

And generally looks out for her. Wolf said that Spackle acts as a mom and a pal to the miniature cow.

Via Facebook: rockyridgerefuge
People are pretty in love with Moonpie and her doggo friends. "Brudders from anudder mudder?" asked this person.

Via Facebook: rockyridgerefuge

"Holy cow!" another person began.

Via Facebook: rockyridgerefuge

And someone else could NOT handle the cuteness.

"My fans love it and I love making them happy and bringing them joy," Wolf said on the response to Moonpie. "That's just my mission, too," she said.

The interspecies friendships at the rescue prove something larger, Wolf said. "We really are connected," she said. "We really can get along."

Via Facebook: rockyridgerefuge

To follow the latest Moooo-npie news— and to see other unlikely animal friendships— like this beautifully pure page.

Via Facebook: rockyridgerefuge
