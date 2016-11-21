BuzzFeed News

This Mom Can't Remember Any Of Her Daughter's Friends And It's Hilarious

This Mom Can't Remember Any Of Her Daughter's Friends And It's Hilarious

"I'm soooo confused."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on November 21, 2016, at 3:32 p.m. ET

Christina Duron, 21, goes to school at Texas State University. Duron told BuzzFeed News that she sends her Houston-based mom, Patricia Wood, photos of what she's up to because "she likes to have them first."

Christina Duron

On Saturday, Duron had her sorority formal and sent her mom some pics. Wood then shared the photos on her Facebook page — with some seriously hilarious captions.

Christina Duron

"Christina and is that Victoria?"

Christina Duron

"Christina and Allyssa? Kara?"

Christina Duron
Duron told BuzzFeed News that this is a common occurrence with her mom, so she texted Wood with the correct names. Below you can observe Wood doing her best to fix the mistakes.

@christinatxst she can't be helped
@christinatxst she can't be helped

@christinatxst she can't be helped

Cristina Duron

Duron said that her mom has an especially hard time differentiating between her two friends Victoria and Miranda.

Cristina Duron

Duron tweeted photos of her mom struggling to ID her friends, and they were favorited hundreds of times.

I really can't with my mom
I really can't with my mom

I really can't with my mom

"My friends were a little offended when it first started happening," Duron said, "but now they think it's pretty hilarious and they take it in stride."

Cristina Duron
